US Army paratrooper is shot dead outside his apartment building near beleaguered Fort Bragg base

A paratrooper from Fort Bragg was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds outside his apartment in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Sgt. Nicholas Bobo, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene on September 13 after a neighbor tried to administer first aid.

He is survived by his wife, a daughter and his parents.

Another neighbor, Gabriel Gage, watched as first aid was performed on Bobo, he said CBS 17.

“When he tried to do first aid and he called 911, they told him to get on his back,” Gage said.

“He tried to do everything he could, but it didn’t work.”

Bobo joined the Army in 2018 and had been stationed at Fort Bragg since 2019. He was an automated logistics specialist for the 407th Brigade Support Battalion.

Sgt. Nicholas Bobo, 22, was found outside his apartment in Fayetteville, North Carolina, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene

Bobo had been stationed at nearby Fort Bragg since 2019, after joining the Army in 2018

A neighbor witnessed the shooting and attempted to perform first aid on Bobo before calling 911

Bobo’s residence at the 900 Enclave Drive apartment complex was an eight-mile drive from Fort Bragg

Police responded to the neighbor’s 911 call outside Bobo’s apartment on the 900 block of Enclave Drive.

During a subsequent investigation at the scene, Bobo was pronounced dead around 11:00 p.m.

Officials say Bobo’s death was not a ‘random shooting’ and that the paratrooper’s car had been stolen.

Originally from Cordova, Tennessee, Bobo had received numerous decorations and awards during his four years in the Army.

Bobo, originally from Cordova, Tennessee, was an automated logistics specialist for the 407th Brigade Support Battalion

The former sergeant received numerous awards during his service, including the Army Good Conduct Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Army Parachutist Badge

Among his awards include: Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Service Ribbon, Army Parachutist Badge and Driver Mechanic Badge.

Gage said they are afraid to live in their neighborhood after the shooting.

“We’re thinking about moving,” he said. ‘It’s very scary because it happened 50 meters away from where I live and I have a wife who is pregnant.’

The Army Criminal Investigation Command has joined the Fayetteville Police Department in investigating Bobo’s death.