US Army MISSED its recruiting target of 15,000 new soldiers – as Republican senator blames Biden

The U.S. Army has missed its recruitment target of about 15,000 new soldiers by 2022 — about 25 percent short of its target — as nearly all the services struggle to meet their benchmarks.

Military officials are concerned that recruiters have had to use their delayed entry applications, meaning they will again be behind schedule for next year.

Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville blames President Biden’s attempt to build a ‘vigilante army’ as the reason America’s youth are resisting enlisting.

He has repeatedly blamed the Biden administration for the recruiting problems on its overhaul of the military, including a vaccine mandate for soldiers and reduced fitness tests.

The Covid-19 vaccine mandate pushed thousands of those serving in 2020 to end their careers earlier than they normally would have – with some soldiers saying they only joined because their livelihoods were threatened.

Others have targeted recruitment efforts, including social justice and diversity ads, as well as the endorsement of new and looser hairstyles, including braids and ponytails for women.

‘Grilled US veterans’ also say their ‘main concern’ is that the military has become work Thomas Spoehr, director of the Center for National Defense at The Heritage Foundation, told MilitaryTimes.

Newly approved hairstyles for female recruits have been branded “woke” by Republicans and US Army veterans

He added: “The biggest threat they see by far to our current military is the weakening of its fabric by radical progressive (or ‘woke’) policies imposed, not by a rising generation of slackers, but by themselves the managers who are tasked with ensuring their preparedness.

‘Vigilance in the military is being imposed by elected and appointed leaders in the White House, Congress and the Pentagon who have little understanding of the purpose, character, traditions and requirements of the institution they are trying to change.’

Spoehr acknowledged that “direct ’cause and effect’ studies of the impact of vigilante policies such as these do not exist.”

But he suggested that “common sense” dictates that it has an effect on recruitment.

Other experts and senior military officials have blamed competition from the private sector and also the dwindling number of Americans both qualified for and interested in military service.

A report by the Ministry of Defense shows that only nine per cent of 16 to 24-year-olds said they were likely to serve in the military in ‘the next few years’, down from 13 per cent in 2018 and 15 per cent in 2013.

Mike Pompeo told Fox News he is launching a campaign to target ‘woke policies’ targeting the military.

He said: ‘How can we ask young men and women who have decided to risk their lives for America, even die for America, to affirm that our country is inherently racist?

‘How can we ask them to see their brothers and sisters in arms through the narrow prisms of race or gender?

‘The clear and obvious answer is that we cannot – not without putting their lives at risk on the battlefield. A vigilant military is a weak military.’

Proud veterans have also accused the military of becoming ‘political’ and a ‘social experiment’ and said they would not recommend anyone join now.

One of them told the Military Times that ‘discharging real warriors’ for not being vaccinated and ‘lowering physical fitness standards to accommodate naturally weaker women’ were reasons he would not encourage anyone to serve in the military.

He added that “lowering recruiting standards and blaming the military for 247 years of institutionalized racism” is not the military he served in for 26 years.

Since 2020, all services have increased efforts to educate soldiers on diversity, equity and inclusion — including a day-long stand-down in each unit to discuss the threat of violent extremism.

The FBI has for years expressed concern that right-wing domestic terrorism is on the rise, but veterans have denounced the military as ‘lapdogs of the current administration.’

Another added: ‘The politicization of our government institutions is creeping into the services now and that is having an effect too.

“They might as well put out a sign that conservative or middle Americans are not welcome. They just keep making it worse with their messages.

Boys want to be challenged and go on adventures, not be taught pronouns or the sins of their skin color. Girls want to beat boys and prove themselves.’

A study has revealed that more than 8,600 military families are becoming less likely to recommend their children join because of poor quality of life.

Shannon Razsadin, president of the Military Family Advisory Network, blamed the lack of people signing up on ‘families struggling to make ends meet’.

Army May. Charlie Dietz, a Pentagon spokesman, said: ‘The department continues to review our recruitment programs to ensure that current funding and policies align with the realities of today’s youth market.

‘We recognize that we need to ensure that the services have the resources and support they need to staff the voluntary force.

‘A policy that can increase diversity and inclusion makes us a better military because it brings new perspectives to the decision-making, operational decision-making that we do, as well as better ideas, more unique perspectives and increased understanding of experiences that can actually make us smarter on the battlefield.

“We are a stronger military because of our diversity and because we represent all Americans, just as we defend all Americans.”