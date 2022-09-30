US Army is conducting cruel secret weapons tests on dogs and cats

An appeal has been made to the Secretary of the Army and PETA has threatened to sue if not upheld.

PETA requested records related to tests the Army Medical Research Command conducted since 2020, but declined to release details.

The animal rights organization was responsible for a landmark campaign in 1984 in which the Department of Defense banned animal testing.

The US military secretly reversed a policy that prevented them from conducting brutal weapons tests on dogs, cats and other animals, PETA claimed.

The change that gave the US Army Medical Research and Development Command (USAMRDC) explicit permission to conduct previously banned tests may have been made as early as 2020, but it was done in secret.

Now, following a Freedom of Information Request by PETA in March, the Army has refused to release any information about those tests.

But PETA believes they are happening, and that Americans would be outraged to learn that their taxpayers’ money is funding the bloodshed.

His suspicions grew after a freedom of information request was denied, and the amount of material the Army said it had to publish on the subject was mysteriously reduced from 2,000 pages to details of a single experiment.

Army officials refused to release the material for security reasons; with PETA adamant, the excuse is a ruse to cover up appalling cruelty.

The recent policy change allows for the ‘purchase or use of dogs, cats, non-human primates, or marine mammals to inflict injury’ with military weapons. That kind of experimentation was banned after the introduction of rules in 1983 and 2005.

Brigadier General Anthony McQueen is the head of the US Army Medical Research and Development Command (USAMRDC), the division accused of carrying out the experiments.

“This new policy was not publicly highlighted or announced with much fanfare,” PETA Vice President Shalin Gala told the New York Post. “They most likely don’t want the public relations nightmare that would ensue if this information were released.”

A spokeswoman for the Army’s medical research command, Lori Salvatore, told the New York Post that the change was wording only and was made to comply with a 2019 Pentagon instruction that animals could not be used for military exercises.

The Army denied PETA’s March 2022 request for photos, videos and other documentation related to the experiments authorized by the USAMRDC. In a letter to the animal rights group, the military branch acknowledged that there is at least one test, but did not disclose any information.

PETA claims that the USAMRDC had previously stated that there were “over 2,000” pages related to the request, but quickly retracted it.

In 1984, PETA participated in a successful campaign to end US military “wound labs” where animals were shot with high-powered military weapons.

One published photo showed a soldier preparing to shoot a cat.

A member of the US military prepares to shoot a cat during a 1983 experiment. The practice was banned after an outcry, but PETA says it has now started again.

The military has a history of shooting animals as part of a program to investigate how wounds heal and provide insights into how soldiers might also heal.

The campaign resulted in the first ban against animal testing by the military and was issued by then Secretary of Defense Caspar Weinberger.

Then, in 2005, the Army issued a regulation that prohibited the use of animals for the development of biological, chemical or nuclear weapons. As part of the 2020 decision, the Army has now changed its position.

PETA, part of whose slogan reads “animals are not ours to experiment on,” has appealed the Army’s refusal to revoke the requested information.

In a statement it said: “Taxpayers deserve to know if their money is going to torture dogs, cats, marine animals and primates in senseless and cruel experiments with weapons.”

If the appeal is unsuccessful, Gala said PETA would sue.

Last year, liberal hero Dr. Anthony Fauci found himself under fire after it was revealed that his National Institutes of Health had funded cruel research on beagle dogs.