US appeals court rules against Trump in Mar-a-Lago documents case

A United States appeals court has dealt a blow to Donald Trump, ending an independent investigation of documents seized from the former president’s Florida home and allowing all records to be be used in a criminal investigation against him.

In a unanimous decision Thursday, the Atlanta-based 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the Justice Department in its challenge to District Judge Aileen Cannon’s September decision to appoint a “special master” to review data to decide if some should be kept for detectives.

The three-judge panel said Cannon, a Trump-appointed Florida judge, lacked the authority to grant the former president’s request for a special master filed in a lawsuit he filed in August, two weeks after FBI agents filed a lawsuit. approved search of his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach.

It also overturned Cannon’s decision to deny investigators access to most records pending review and threw out Trump’s lawsuit.

Trump faces a federal criminal investigation into his retention of sensitive government data after leaving office in January 2021, including whether he violated the Espionage Act of 1917, making it a crime to disclose information harmful to the public. national security.

Investigators are also investigating possible unlawful obstruction of the probe.

FBI agents seized about 11,000 documents during the search, including about 100 marked as classified.

The 11th Circuit said that while a search warrant for a former president’s property is “extraordinary,” it “does not authorize the judiciary to interfere with an ongoing investigation.”

The court also said Trump failed to prove there was a “callous disregard” for his constitutional rights in the search of his property, one of the few reasons a court can intervene in an ongoing investigation.

“The law is clear. We cannot write a rule allowing a subject of a search warrant to block government investigations after the execution of the warrant,” the panel wrote.

“Nor can we write a rule that only allows former presidents to do this.”

The 11th Circuit panel consisted of Judge William Pryor, nominated by Republican former President George W. Bush, as well as two of Trump’s own appointees, Justices Andrew Brasher and Britt Grant.

Trump is likely to appeal the 11th Circuit’s decision to the U.S. Supreme Court with a conservative majority. The 11th Circuit said the order will not take effect for seven days, during which time the former president could try to challenge it.

If there is no adjournment for appeal before then, the review by the special master, Judge Raymond Dearie, will end. The arbitrator has so far made no recommendations on whether any of the Mar-a-Lago documents should be withheld from investigators.

A Trump spokesman called the 11th Circuit’s decision “purely procedural and based solely on jurisdiction” and said it did not address the merits of the case.

“President Donald J. Trump will continue to fight against the armed Department of Justice while standing up for America and Americans,” the spokesman added.

A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment.

The special master lawsuit came alongside an ongoing investigation into the possible criminal misappropriation of national defense information and efforts to potentially obstruct the documentary investigation.

Attorney General Merrick Garland last month appointed Jack Smith, a seasoned corruption prosecutor, as special counsel overseeing that investigation.

Garland did this in an effort to deflect allegations of a politicized investigation after Trump announced he would run for president in 2024.

It remains unclear how long the investigation will continue and who, if any, will be charged. But the investigation shows signs of intensifying, with investigators questioning several Trump aides about the documents and granting a key ally immunity to ensure his testimony before a federal grand jury.

The 11th Circuit’s decision is likely to expedite the investigation by aborting the external examination of the data.

Smith also oversees an investigation into whether Trump or his allies unduly interfered with the post-2020 transition of power.

After his defeat on that vote, Trump falsely claimed the election was “stolen,” fueling conspiracy theories about the legitimacy of the vote count.

Such allegations contributed to the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol when Trump supporters tried to stop Congress from confirming Joe Biden as president.

Trump’s involvement in that attack and the events leading up to it are part of the ongoing investigation.