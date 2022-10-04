US announces new $625M security package for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The US announced plans on Tuesday to provide an additional $625 million in military aid to Ukraine, a package that includes additional advanced missile systems that will help the country’s military gain momentum in its war with Russia.

Speaking with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President Joe Biden gave details about the latest package, which includes High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, artillery systems, ammunition and armored vehicles. Vice President Kamala Harris joined the leaders on Tuesday.

The leaders of the US and Ukraine spoke as Russian Upper House of Parliament formally approved the annexation of parts of Ukrainian territory on Tuesday after referendums that Ukraine and its Western allies dismissed as fraudulent.

“President Biden also reaffirmed the continued willingness of the United States to impose heavy charges on any individual, entity or country supporting the alleged annexation of Russia,” the White House said in a statement.

This round of military aid marks the first time the US has sent additional HIMARS to Ukraine since the end of July. The systems – the latest aid includes four additional HIMARS and will bring the total number sent to Ukraine to 20 – have become an important tool in Ukraine’s ability to build bridges that Russia has used to resupply its troops, allowing Ukrainian troops can penetrate Russia-controlled regions.

The US has also provided funding in recent weeks through a separate program – the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative – so that an additional 18 HIMARS can be purchased through long-term contracts. USAI funds are being used as part of the US and Western allies’ efforts to ensure that Ukrainian troops are trained and equipped to defend their country for years to come. But those contracts will take several years to complete.

This is the first tranche of US aid delivered in the new fiscal year, which began October 1.

Ukraine has been conducting its counter-offensive in the Kherson region since the summer, ruthlessly shedding Russian supply lines and invading Russian-occupied areas west of the Dnieper River. Ukrainian forces have used the HIMARS to repeatedly hit the main bridge over the Dnieper and a dam that served as a second crossing. It also hit pontoon bridges that Russia has used to resupply its troops.

Ukraine’s successes on the battlefield in Kherson are remarkable, as it is one of four territories Russia is annexing.

