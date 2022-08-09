US and Iran weigh ‘last’ EU nuclear deal offer

“Just like in 2015, it is very difficult to separate Iran’s past from its future,” said Ellie Geranmayeh of the European Council on Foreign Relations, which is monitoring the negotiations.

“Iran wants to end the IAEA investigation into its past as part of the revival of the JCPOA,” she added, using the abbreviation for the original agreement. “The West is not willing to drop the investigation.”

Ali Vaez, the Iran director of the International Crisis Group, said that “Iran is wrong is that it cannot wish for the UN inspections to do their job.”

“What it has to do is get clean once and for all,” said Mr. vaez. “The parties have managed to resolve a number of issues, which is a positive development. But the fact that there is still one difference of opinion is no guarantee of success.”

Even if it is finally signed, the new deal would take months. Critics noted that even if Iran agreed to the enrichment limits in the original deal, the country will have enough knowledge to build a nuclear weapon if it so chooses, making it a “threshold state.”

Iran also does not accept that the current proposed 35-page deal is a conclusive offer. Nour News, a news media outlet for the Supreme National Security Council, said on Tuesday that “the Islamic Republic of Iran, of course, does not accept the current text as the final text.”