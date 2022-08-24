US and Iran edge closer to a nuclear deal as Tehran drops some demands

The Biden administration is expected to weigh in this week on Iran’s latest offer to resume compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, but neither side offers a definitive path to the deal, which had been signed since former President Donald Trump. Trump is alive, revive. withdrew from it in 2018.

US officials say they expect to respond to Iran’s comments on a draft European proposal on Wednesday, after which another exchange of technical details is expected to take place, followed by a meeting of the joint committee overseeing the deal. The new developments, including ramped up public messaging campaigns by both Tehran and Washington, suggest an agreement could be near.

Despite the forward movement, there are still plenty of hurdles. And key sticking points could still unravel efforts to bring back the 2015 agreement, under which Iran received billions of dollars in sanctions relief in exchange for curbing its nuclear program designed to prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon.

Even US supporters of an agreement are no longer referring to the “longer and stronger” deal they had originally set out to win when indirect negotiations with Iran began last spring. And, on the Iranian side, demands for more US sanctions relief than the administration seems willing or able to promise would undermine pressure to revive the agreement.

In Washington, the Biden administration faces significant political opposition to return to the 2015 agreement from both Democrats and Republicans in Congress, who are still unconvinced that it is in the interest of US national security. is.

“I intend to systematically fight the implementation of this catastrophic deal and will work with my colleagues to ensure it is blocked and eventually reversed by January 2025,” Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz said.

The recent indictment of an Iranian for conspiracy to assassinate Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton and the attack by an apparent Iran sympathizer on author Salman Rushdie have further contributed to doubts Iran can be trusted.

The latest draft does not include Tehran’s demand that the US lift the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s designation as terrorism, and Iran has waived a demand that the International Atomic Energy Agency resume its investigation of unexplained traces of uranium at three undisclosed locations. would end, the report said. a senior government official who requested anonymity to discuss ongoing efforts to revive the deal.

But withdrawing the Trump-imposed terrorism designation was never a realistic demand. Not only is it outside the scope of the nuclear deal, it has been rendered virtually impossible since the Bolton indictment, continued Iranian threats against other former US officials and the Rushdie attack.

And while Iran may have agreed to a mechanism to eventually return to the deal without pre-closing the IAEA investigation, it has said actual compliance with an agreement remains conditional on obtaining a clean bill of health from the agency.

The senior government official said a “deal is closer than two weeks ago” but warned the outcome remains uncertain “as there are still some gaps”.

And Iranian officials on Tuesday reacted furiously to the suggestion that they have stepped back from their demands to renegotiate the deal.

Seyed Mohammad Marandi, an Iranian adviser to the indirect talks in Vienna, claimed on Twitter on Tuesday that removing the IRGC from the Foreign Ministry’s list of foreign terrorism was never a condition and insisted that “there will be no deal.” be implemented before the board of directors of the IAEA Directors PERMANENTLY close the file with false accusations.”

Meanwhile, America’s main ally in the Middle East, Israel, is increasingly alarmed by the apparent move toward a deal. Israel’s deputy prime minister, Naftali Bennett, on Tuesday called on the Biden administration to oppose forging a deal with the Iranians.

“I call on President Biden and the US administration to refrain, even at this last minute, from signing the agreement with Iran,” Bennett said in a statement.

He noted that Israel is not a party to the 2015 agreement signed by the five permanent members of the United Nations Security — the US, United Kingdom, Russia, France and China, as well as Germany — but that Israel is directly affected. and would be reserved. all rights to his self-defense.

“Somehow, the State of Israel is not a party to the agreement,” Bennett said. “Israel is not bound by any of the restrictions arising from the agreement and will use all available tools to prevent Iran’s nuclear program from continuing.”

At the direction of current Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, Israeli National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata is in Washington this week for talks with Biden government officials, including a Tuesday meeting with White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said that during his talk with Hulata, Sullivan underlined Biden’s steadfast “promise to ensure Iran never gets a nuclear weapon.”

The White House insists that the terms under discussion contain the main underpinnings of the 2015 agreement. The US would lift hundreds of sanctions reimposed by the Trump administration when it withdrew from the deal in 2018. And Iran would roll back its nuclear program to the limits set by the original nuclear deal, including limits on enrichment, how much material it can stock and operate advanced centrifuges needed for enrichment.

However, it remains unclear exactly what would happen to Iran’s current stockpile of highly enriched uranium and what it should do to the advanced centrifuges it has been running. The White House has said both would be “removed”, but has not provided details.

According to the latest public count, Iran has a stockpile of some 3,800 kilograms (8,370 pounds) of enriched uranium. Under the deal, Tehran could enrich uranium to a purity of 3.67%, while maintaining a 300-kilogram (660-pound) supply of uranium under constant surveillance by surveillance cameras and international inspectors.

As for sanctions relief, Iran has demanded that the administration pledge that a future president will not be allowed to re-impose the lifted sentences as Trump did, and pledge that Congress will repeal legal sanctions legislation initially passed to bring Iran back to the negotiating table. to force. Nor can the administration give any guarantees.

“Reports that we have accepted or are considering new concessions to Iran as part of renegotiating the 2015 nuclear deal are categorically inaccurate,” said Adrienne Watson, spokeswoman for the National Security Council.

