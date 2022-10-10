US and Germany lead calls for climate action at World Bank meetings

The US and Germany are leading calls from World Bank shareholders at this week’s annual meetings for a review of their business model to drive action on climate change.

The bank, a leading provider of loans and grants to poorer countries, is under increasing pressure to provide more financial support to developing countries to help their economies grow while coping with the effects of climate change.

Germany is the latest to join the push for reforms and is expected to propose a range of measures to improve the bank’s ability to deal with global crises, including climate change.

The World Bank leadership has come under fire for falling short of its efforts, with a renewed attack on Trump-appointed president David Malpass in recent weeks after he declined to say whether he believed in man-made climate change. . He later clarified that he did.

“We are in a climate crisis. We expect more from the bank. We also expect more from David Malpass; he runs this institution that is essential to save the planet,” said a senior German official. “The question is, can we make better use of the bank’s balance sheet?”

Measures the bank could take include encouraging climate change action with better lending conditions and using its money to reduce clean energy investments in developing countries.

Svenja Schulze, Germany’s federal minister for economic cooperation and development and also Germany’s representative on the World Bank’s board of governors, also said the bank “needs to get fitter for the big challenges of the future”.

The bank’s current model was based primarily on the demands of individual countries, she said, and this model had to be adapted at a time of global crises.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen last week called on the bank to develop a “roadmap for evolution” by December and said “deeper work” should begin by spring, effectively setting a deadline.

According to two senior development officials, Yellen and the US government have stepped up their pressure on the World Bank and other multilateral development banks (MDBs) this year. The US is the bank’s largest shareholder and traditionally appoints its president.

Yellen suggested that development banks in general should make greater use of concessional financing, including grants, to fund investments where benefits are shared globally, and specifically to middle-income countries to help them move their economies away from coal.

Protesters call for Malpass’s resignation last month outside the World Bank in Washington © Jim Lo ScalzoJ/EPA/Shutterstock

Development banks could lend to sub-sovereign entities, such as green city initiatives, she said, and should set stronger targets for mobilizing private finance. A wider range of instruments, including insurance products and guarantees, could be used.

The proposals for how the bank should change come ahead of the COP27 UN climate summit in early November, where the thorny topic of international climate finance is expected to dominate the debate.

As a result, the topic has risen sharply on the global policy agenda. Mia Mottley, the Prime Minister of Barbados, has become the most high-profile advocate for the efforts of smaller, less prosperous countries to secure funds related to climate change.

Mottley made several suggestions for implementation by the World Bank and IMF, including the redistribution of $100 billion in special drawing rights and the new issuance of long-term, low-yield debt instruments to help fund clean energy projects.

Some policymakers are increasingly proposing that the banks use more of their money to guarantee investment by acting as first investors and reducing projects that could subsequently attract private investors.

International financial institutions “need to rethink their business model and approach to risk” and “intensify” their efforts to leverage private sector financing, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said recently.

MDBs must “enter countries and sectors that commercial entities do not want to fund,” said Ivo Mulder, head of the climate finance division of the UN Environment Programme.

Guaranteeing projects “could be a quick win,” but MDBs were “quite risk averse,” he said. “There may be a misperception that an MDB will always take a lot more risk than a commercial entity.”

Last week, climate activist groups approached the World Bank to continue funding certain fossil fuel projects. While the bank has said it will not fund new oil and gas production, it has made no commitments on gas distribution and has said that “natural gas could be useful to accelerate the transition from coal”.

The World Bank said it delivered a record amount of climate-related financing this year and that it looked forward to “working with our shareholders at annual meetings to hear their ambitions and priorities for the World Bank Group in a changing world”.

The German official said there was “much more appetite” from shareholders now to reform the bank, and that the institution itself was also more susceptible to change.

But Joe Thwaites, an international climate finance advocate with the Natural Resources Defense Council, said Malpass was “not out of the woods.” “There will be a lot of pressure on him to show how the World Bank works, and it must go beyond just apologizing.”