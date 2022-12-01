US and France pledge Ukraine support amid Russia’s ‘brutal’ war

US and French presidents vow to hold Russia accountable for “atrocities and war crimes” in the invasion of Ukraine.

The United States and France have vowed to continue supporting Ukraine against Russia’s ongoing invasion, stressing that those responsible for attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in the war-torn country must be held accountable.

In a pronunciation While outlining talks between US President Joe Biden and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron at the White House on Thursday, the two countries “lashed out Russia’s illegal war of aggression” against its neighbor.

Biden and Macron “also reiterate their determination to hold Russia accountable for widely documented atrocities and war crimes committed by both its regular forces and its proxies,” the statement said.

“We reaffirm that France and the United States together, with all our NATO allies and the European Union and the G7, stand stronger than ever against Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine,” Biden said at a press conference alongside Macron. after lengthy talks in the Oval office.

The US president told reporters that “France and the United States are confronting Vladimir Putin’s boundless ambition of conquest” and are “defending democratic values ​​and universal human rights”.

Biden also said he was “willing to speak with” Russian President Vladimir Putin “if indeed he has an interest in deciding that he is looking for a way to end the war”. But Biden added that Putin “has not done that yet”.

Western powers scramble to rally support for Ukraine as the country reels from massive, near-weekly rocket and drone strikes targeting power, water and heat in its cities just as winter has set in nine months since Russia’s invasion.

Thursday’s talks between Biden and Macron came as Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko urged residents of the Ukrainian capital to stock up on water, food and warm clothing in the event of a total blackout.

Klitschko also advised people to consider staying with friends in the outskirts of the city if possible.

Russian missiles hit neighborhoods in the recently liberated city of Kherson. The attacks knocked out power after electricity was only restored, nearly three weeks after Russian troops left the city.

Some locals hugged Ukrainian soldiers as they patrolled burnt-out cars and buildings whose windows had been blown out by nightly shelling, leaving a number of people hospitalized.

“Ukraine will win. We’ll get through it,” said Inna Sydorchuk, 52, a resident of one of the apartment buildings that was hit.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov defended the country’s recent attacks by saying that Ukraine’s energy infrastructure is “supports the combat capability of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and Nationalist battalions”.

Lavrov said in an online press conference that the barrage was designed to “disable energy facilities that allow you to keep pumping lethal weapons into Ukraine to kill the Russians.”

Last month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Russia of trying to “freeze” Ukraine into submission.

“President Putin seems to have decided that if he cannot conquer Ukraine by force, he will try to freeze it into submission,” he said after a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Germany on November 4.