US and China face a ‘decisive decade’

Joe Biden has warned that the US is entering a “decisive decade” in its rivalry with China when he unveiled a national security strategy that singled out Beijing as having the intent and ability to reform the world order.

In the first document of his presidency, Biden wrote on Wednesday that his administration had “clear the scope and seriousness” of the challenge to the international order of China and Russia.

“China harbors the intent and, increasingly, the capacity to reshape the international order in favor of one that tilts the global playing field in its favor,” Biden wrote in an introduction to the 48 page document.

The National Security Strategy said the US faced two strategic challenges: a post-Cold War competition between major powers and transnational challenges ranging from climate change to global health concerns.

Eighty-one percent of respondents said the G7 should accelerate the supply of air defense systems for Ukraine.

Five more stories in the news

1. Yen falls into intervention zone with new 24-year low The yen has surged past the ¥145.90 level, prompting Japanese authorities to step in last month to strengthen the currency for the first time since 1998. During midday trading in London on Wednesday, the currency fell to ¥146.95 as the US dollar rose. The yen has lost more than 20 percent of its value against the dollar this year.

2. Bank of England ramps up bond purchases The central bank battled a renewed sell-off of UK government bonds yesterday, following its pledge to end its emergency gold-buying program, which had already made markets jittery over Prime Minister Liz Truss’s tax plans. The BoE bought £4.4bn worth of gilts from investors, the largest intervention since it hit the market last month.

3. Challenges arise in securing air defense systems for Ukraine NATO allies are struggling to secure enough air defense systems to meet Ukraine’s demands for additional support, Western officials have admitted, as Kiev calls for greater protection from Russian missile strikes. Western powers are trying to find systems that can be moved, two senior officials said, in the face of production shortages and elongated stocks.

4. IMF urges governments to curb spending Rising interest rates and high inflation have increased the importance of countries building resilience in their public finances so they can deal with a more “shock-prone” world, the IMF said in its annual Fiscal Monitor publication Wednesday.

5. Fed fears doing ‘too little’ to stamp out rising US inflation In a report from the latest Federal Reserve meeting in September, officials said they were more concerned about doing too little to contain rising U.S. inflation than too much, and doubled down on plans to tighten monetary policy. so that it constrains the economy.

the next day

Taiwan ends mandatory arrival quarantine Those arriving in Taiwan from today will be asked to undergo a seven-day period of self-initiated prevention measures in lieu of mandatory quarantine.

Iraq presidential election by parliament Iraqi MPs meet today for their fourth attempt this year to elect a new president. (Al-Jazeera)

The son of the Fijian prime minister in court in Australia Ratu Meli Bainimarama, son of Fiji’s Prime Minister, to appear in court in Australia today facing allegations of domestic violence. His father, Frank Bainimarama, is up for election later this year (BBC)

US CPI Report Yesterday’s producer price index report will be followed today by a widely expected consumer price index for September, with economists polled by Reuters expecting a rise of 8.1 percent.

What else do we read

Iranian teenage girls on the front lines of protests Nika Shakarami is one of six teenage girls and young women killed in protests that have swept Iran since mid-September after the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. While more men have died in the crackdown, the dead girls have become martyrs, symbols of the fight for equal rights.

Photos of Iranian teenager Nika Shakarami, who died under mysterious circumstances last month, are held up during a protest in Düsseldorf, Germany © Ying Tang/NurPhoto/Getty Images



‘Fortress Beijing’ Eliminates Threats To Congress With just days left until the Chinese Communist Party’s most important political rally in a decade, President Xi Jinping’s security officials are intensifying a months-long crackdown. More than 1.4 million people have been arrested across the country as part of the Ministry of Public Security’s “100-day operation” launched in June.

Sickness and war shape our economy It was not the well-known economic forces that caused the recent upheavals, but Covid-19 and the war in Ukraine. This reminds us that the most destructive forces are indifferent nature and evil humanity. As the latest IMF report outlined the downside risks, Martin Wolf asks: What can and should be done?

Fumio Kishida prepares the defense of Japan The prime minister is by nature a dovish diplomat. But surrounded by increasingly hostile regimes in China, Russia and North Korea, Kishida has little choice but to… reform the defense of his countryas he outlined in an interview with the FT.

How can the Bank of England restore the gold market? UK government bond yields are at their highest level since the global financial crisis. While the Bank of England has provided some stability by buying gilts. BoE officials have privately signaled that it could extend its emergency bond-buying program, but Governor Andrew Bailey warned pension funds they have “three days” before the support ends. Is the BoE’s intervention sufficient? Here are four possible next steps.

Wine

FT’s Jancis Robinson recently went to a tasting of 120 wines from some of South Africa’s most admired producers. The one that caught her eye comes in a 25cl can and costs £5. Now she’s advocating canned wine. Yes really.

© Leon Edler



