US advises Harry Dunn’s murderer Anne Sacoolas not to attend Old Bailey sentencing in Person

The US government has advised the killer of 19-year-old motorcyclist Harry Dunn not to attend his sentencing at the Old Bailey in person.

Dunn died in August 2019 when he was struck by a car driven by the wife of a US diplomat, Anne Sacoolas, outside Croughton, a US military base in Northamptonshire.

In October, Sacoolas, 45, finally admitted responsibility for Harry’s death in an “unprecedented” hearing at the Old Bailey, which he attended remotely from the US.

She pleaded guilty to death by negligent driving and was urged by the sentencing judge, Ms Justice Cheema-Grubb, to return to Britain to face justice.

Harry Dunn’s family called the decision not to appear in person a “cowardly act” and accused the US government of “actively interfering in our criminal justice system.”

Following the October plea hearing, the former head of extraditions at the Crown Prosecution Service condemned the decision to allow Sacoolas to stand trial by video link.

Nick Vamos denounced the trial, saying it was “not what anyone would call fairness” as he could have “just turned off his video link and walked away” at any point in the proceedings.

He said allowing her to stand trial in the United States without ever stepping foot in the courtroom “undermines the power of the court.”

The United States told Sacoolas not to come to the UK and has granted a renewed request for her to appear via video link.

A spokesman for the court said: ‘The joint request by the prosecution and defense for Ms Sacoolas to participate and be sentenced by live link has been renewed.

“The defense has provided material in support of the request, including evidence that Ms Sacoolas’ government employer has advised her not to attend in person.

The judge has granted the request.

After beating Dunn, Sacoolas was granted diplomatic immunity and returned to the United States. An extradition request was subsequently refused.

Sacoolas faces up to five years in prison at his sentence.

Dunn family spokesman Radd Seiger said they were “appalled” by the decision.

He said: ‘Harry’s family are victims of a serious crime and have been kept completely in the dark about what is to come at Thursday’s hearing since Ms Sacoolas’ guilty plea on 20 October.

“We are horrified to learn that the United States government is now actively interfering with our criminal justice system.

“The cruel treatment that Harry’s parents continue to receive is nothing short of inhumane and continues to take a serious toll on his mental health.

“If there is a genuine reason why Ms. Sacoolas should not appear in court on Thursday, as ordered by the judge, then the parents would gladly accept that.

‘But, at first glance, it appears that this is nothing less than a cowardly act on the part of an oppressor.

“Today I have requested an urgent meeting with the Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, to understand what action the British government intends to take in response.”

The diplomat was driving on the wrong side of the road after leaving the airbase on August 27, 2019.

He hit the teenager when he was traveling in the opposite direction on his motorcycle.

When asked at the October hearing how he pleaded guilty to the charge of causing death by dangerous driving, he leaned forward in his chair and replied that he was not guilty.

When asked how he pleaded guilty to causing death by reckless or careless driving, he stumbled over his words before saying, “Guilty.”

Gasps were heard in the public gallery where ten members of Mr. Dunn’s family and friends looked on, some of them breaking down in tears.

The judge, Justice Cheema-Grubb, said she could not make any order requiring Sacoolas to travel to the UK for sentencing.

Mr Dunn’s parents, Charlotte and Tim Dunn, previously said how they felt they could “really be happy again” after Sacoolas pleaded guilty.

Speaking on ITV’s This Morning in October, Ms Charles said: ‘I promised I would do him justice… so three years later, to hear that guilty plea, it’s almost indescribable.

‘The release of tension that you don’t even realize you’re holding on to. Your shoulders drop.

‘The many, many silent tears that fell down each of our faces that you didn’t even expect to come because you don’t even dream that moment is going to happen. It was incredible.’

He also talked about how they can now celebrate this Christmas after saying the family had “ignored” previous festive occasions since Mr Dunn’s death.

‘We can do Christmas this year now. We can have a real tree. We can put the presents back under,” he said.

“The last three Christmases we put it aside and pretend it’s not happening, and it’s been another painful day that you have to go through like any other day.

“I think that this year we are going to be able to smile, we are going to celebrate Christmas.”