Uruguay out of World Cup despite victory over Ghana

Uruguay has been eliminated in the group stage at the World Cup in Qatar, despite a 2-0 win over Ghana.

In a thrilling final group game on Friday, Ghana’s Andre Ayew missed a penalty before Giorgian de Arrascaeta scored a brace in the first half.

But in the other match in Group H, South Korea defeated Portugal 2-1 to advance to the group stage on goal difference over Uruguay.

Portugal led the group with seven points, followed by South Korea and Uruguay with four and Ghana with three.

