Uruguay out of World Cup despite victory over Ghana

by Jacky
Qatar World Cup 2022

Uruguay eliminated in the group stage despite beating Ghana 2-0 through goals from Giorgian de Arrascaeta.

Uruguay has been eliminated in the group stage at the World Cup in Qatar, despite a 2-0 win over Ghana.

In a thrilling final group game on Friday, Ghana’s Andre Ayew missed a penalty before Giorgian de Arrascaeta scored a brace in the first half.

But in the other match in Group H, South Korea defeated Portugal 2-1 to advance to the group stage on goal difference over Uruguay.

Portugal led the group with seven points, followed by South Korea and Uruguay with four and Ghana with three.

More to follow…

