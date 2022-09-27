Uruguay 2-0 Canada: Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez finds the net in La Celeste’s win ahead of World Cup

Uruguay defeated Canada 2-0 in their final friendly before the World Cup with Nicolas de la Cruz and Darwin Nunez scoring first-half goals and giving the South American side the win in Bratislava on Tuesday.

De la Cruz opened the scoring in the sixth minute with a superb free kick that curled over the wall and hit the keeper.

Nunez, Liverpool’s $91 million striker, doubled Uruguay’s lead just after half-time when he drove a header home after his striker partner Luis Suarez floated in a cross.

The second half was less eventful than the first with few highlights and neither side really wanted to score.

Canada had more possession and threatened, but John Herdman’s side struggled to find the last ball as Uruguay kept a clean sheet and returned to winning ways after their 1-0 loss to Iran last week.

Canada is in Group F, along with Belgium, Morocco and Croatia, this is only its second World Cup appearance in the country’s history, after 1986 in Mexico.

The Maple Leafs have promising young stars evolving in Europe, including Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davis, Jonathan David from Lille and Cyle Larin from Club Brugge.

Tuesday’s loss comes after Canada won 2-0 in their first pre-season match in Vienna, Austria, last Friday.

Uruguay will face Portugal, Ghana and South Korea in Group H in Qatar. They are considered one of the dark horses after reaching the knockout stage in 2018, 2014 and 2018.

The World Cup kicks off in Doha on November 20.