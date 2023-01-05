Ursula von der Leyen’s horse lies dead in a pasture

A photo of the body of Ursula von der Leyen’s prized horse lying dead in a pasture has resurfaced as she is forced to deny that she ordered the killing of wolves in revenge.

Dolly, a pony owned by the President of the European Commission, was attacked by a wolf at her home in rural Lower Saxony, northwestern Germany, on September 1.

Ms von der Leyen, an avid horse rider, said at the time that her family was “terribly upset” by the incident which happened just 100 yards from their home.

DNA evidence identified the culprit, as a wolf linked a dozen other murders. Officials had previously issued a bounty to shoot him, but the wolf was never caught.

Now the incident is back in the news amid reports that officials in Brussels have set their sights on all wolves across the continent.

Pictured: The body of Dolly, Ursula von der Leyen’s prized horse, lies dead in a pasture in Germany after being attacked by wolves last September

Ms von der Leyen, an avid horse rider, said at the time that her family was “terribly upset” by the incident which happened just 100 yards from their home. She has been forced to deny pushing for a global culling of wolves after the incident

A photograph taken in September at the time of Dolly’s death shows the pony’s body lying in long grass in the middle of a pasture.

The scene was discovered the morning after the attack on the well-guarded compound, at the end of a road on the estate.

Officials in Hanover placed the bounty on the wolf, known as GW950m, because it was behind the deaths of 12 other animals. The premium expires on January 31.

It is illegal throughout Europe to kill or capture wolves except under special circumstances – such as in the case of the culprit behind Dolly’s death.

However, her death could have wider implications for wolves across Europe.

Shortly after Dolly’s death, Ms von der Leyen commissioned EU officials to carry out analyzes of the dangers posed by wolves.

This is said to have been done under pressure from the powerful agricultural lobby and its fellow CDU politicians in Germany, who want the rules to be relaxed.

In November she wrote to members of her German People’s Party: “The Commission recognizes that the return of the wolf and its growing numbers are leading to conflict.” That same month, centre-right members of the European Parliament passed a resolution calling for the laws protecting wolves to be relaxed.

DNA evidence identified the culprit behind the pony’s death, as a wolf linked a dozen other murders. Officials had previously issued a bounty to shoot him, but the wolf was never caught

Hanover officials said the bounty was placed on GW950m’s head before Dolly the pony died.

“A request for a special exception to the protected species legislation has been submitted and assessed according to the relevant legal requirements,” Christina Kreutz, a spokeswoman for the Hanover region, said at the time.

Authorities declined to comment on whether Ms von der Leyen was involved.

In an email to Politics, Mrs. Kreutz said: ‘The attack on Mrs. von der Leyen’s pony was not the reason. The publication noted that the first request was made on Aug. 31 — the day before Dolly was killed.

A spokesman for the Commission denied that the president was involved. “The Commission and the president are in no way involved in the decision,” he told Politico.

Environmentalists accuse Ms. von der Leyen of sparking a culture war over the wolf, with some linking her stance to Dolly’s death.

Pictured: A car belonging to German officials is seen outside the Ursula von der Leyen family home in Germany in September, after her family’s prized pony was killed by a wolf

They said it was good that ‘large carnivores, after being on the brink of extinction, have made a remarkable comeback in European landscapes’.

Speaking to the Telegraph, deputy director of Birdlife Europe Ariel Brunner accused European right-wing parties of fomenting a culture war over the issue of wolves.

‘Give me a break. The laws are good,’ Mr. Brunner said. ‘The deviations are there. If there are problem animals, you can shoot them. What are they talking about?

“This is a low-level political operation, like the culture wars in the US. Politicians are looking for red buttons where you can divide people into us and them.’

But European farmers have long complained about wolves killing their livestock, threatening their livelihoods. Pekka Pesonen, secretary general of agriculture group Copa-Cogeca, claimed that wolf attacks are forcing farmers to stop.

According to The Telegraph, more than 10,000 sheep are killed every year in France alone. Pesonen said wolf populations need to be managed.