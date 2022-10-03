Quick warning to all Westpac and Commonwealth Bank mortgage holders

<!–

A final outsized interest rate hike is broadly expected before the central bank is tipped to begin unwinding its policy tightening.

Since May, the Reserve Bank of Australia has raised interest rates aggressively from record lows to 2.35 percent in an attempt to tame inflation.

The rate hikes have sent mortgage payments skyrocketing, with RateCity analysis showing that a 0.50 percentage point increase would add $760 to the average borrower’s payment compared to May.

Economists have adjusted their forecasts upwards ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (pictured) October cash rate decision

The RBA said it would choose between a 25 or 50 basis point hike when it meets next week, with the central bank flagging the gloomy global outlook and consumer spending habits as two main sources of uncertainty that will guide its decision.

With core inflation of 4.9 per cent. – still well above the RBA’s target range of 2-3 per cent. – the RBA’s shadow board is strongly in favor of another rate hike.

The Australian National University’s shadow board recommended an increase of 50 basis points rather than a smaller increase of 25 basis points.

The RBA’s shadow board said the domestic outlook remained upbeat, with the labor market still tight and business confidence generally high.

“We expect the cash rate to rise to 3.35 per cent by the end of the year, but the risk is that a higher cash rate will be needed to stem inflation,” ANZ economists said.

But there are also challenges ahead: Rising interest rates are expected to start weighing on consumer spending; and global conditions worsen.

“Widespread downturns are likely, with a recession in Europe seen as a near certainty, especially as demand for natural gas rises heading into winter,” the shadow board said.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers is also concerned about the global situation.

“In many of the major economies that we monitor most closely, the chances of a recession have moved from possible to probable,” he told The Australian Financial Review.

“So we’re not out of the woods by any means when it comes to cost of living.”

Shadow Treasurer Angus Taylor warned the Treasurer to keep spending in the upcoming Budget contained despite the state’s finances looking better than expected.

‘Will he blow it up? Will he use all that? If he does, he will in the process drive up inflation and raise interest rates,” Taylor said.

Dr. Chalmers has committed to providing a ‘bread and butter’ budget with some targeted living expenses in areas such as medicine and childcare.

Against a background of uncertainty, there is little agreement on how high interest rates will rise.

Of the major banks, Westpac expects the cash rate to peak at 3.60 per cent in February next year, but the Commonwealth Bank of Australia expects it to peak at 2.85 per cent in November.

NAB economists expect a peak of 3.10 per cent and ANZ expects a peak of 3.35 per cent.

Although more rate hikes are likely, many expect the RBA to take its foot off the accelerator soon.

After five consecutive hikes, AMP Capital’s Shane Oliver said the RBA should “slow the pace of rate hikes in order to assess the impact of rate hikes to date and allow for monetary policy delays”.

Meanwhile, S&P Global’s manufacturing PMI fell slightly from 53.8 to 53.5 in September.

And according to the Melbourne Institute’s inflation gauge, the annual interest rate rose from 4.9 percent to 5.0 percent.