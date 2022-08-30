Urgent warning issued to Australians over text message scam

<!–

Australians have taken to social media to warn of a nasty new twist on the ubiquitous ‘Hi Mum’ scam that has stolen more than $2.6 million from victims this year.

The ‘Hi Mum’ scam was spotlighted earlier this month when police revealed that scammers prey on vulnerable older Australians by impersonating their children.

Once the scammers engage the victim in a text conversation, they usually ask for an urgent loan or payment as they claim they have no access to their own money.

The ‘Hi Mum’ scam primarily targeted older Australians, who lost millions in the scam.

Now, scammers are using a sinister new twist by posing as parents asking their grown children for a financial favor.

Users have flocked to social media to warn others about the new scam, which manifests itself as a text message from a parent asking for urgent help.

The family impersonation texts shared online show that the messages in a conversation thread appear as sent by “mom” or “daddy,” which is more sneaky and convincing than a text message from any number.

Texts that suspicious Aussies receive show how the scammers introduce themselves as “Mommy” or “Dad” before charging money for groceries or gas.

“I’m at the gas station and I bought the wrong card from me. Can you send me 150. I’ll pay you back when I get home,” one fake parent wrote in a text message followed by bank details.

According to many recipients of the text messages, there is no phone number associated with the “mom” or “daddy” text, so answering or trying to call the sender reveals the lies.

Social media users are warning each other about a disturbing new twist on the ‘Hi Mum’ scam. Photo: Facebook

A con man was oblivious to his audience. Photo: Facebook

Authorities are urging Australians to be wary of insidious SMS scams after victims reported losing $2.6 million in the first seven months of this year.

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission deputy chair Delia Rickard said it is important to independently verify suspicious messages.

“We warn Australians to be very wary of messages from unknown numbers claiming to be from their children, parents, relatives or friends,” she said.

“Scammers will do anything to get your personal information or money and this particular scam is designed to pull you to the heart.”

The ACCC urges Australians to contact the sender of the message or ask personal questions through other means of communication to establish their true identities.

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission deputy chair Delia Rickard is urging Australians to be wary of SMS scams.

“It’s important to stop and think when you receive a message, especially on WhatsApp, because chances are it’s not your relative or friend – it’s a scammer,” Ms Rickard said.

“Don’t ever send money without being absolutely sure who you’re sending it to.”

The warnings come as Australians reported losing more money than ever to cunning scammers. Last year, residents lost a record $2 billion through various scams.

Police are urging anyone who has lost money through scams to contact their bank as soon as possible and file a report with the police.