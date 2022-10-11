Urgent warning issued to Australians over Optus-related scams spreading

<!–

The consumer watchdog is inundated with Optus-related fraud complaints in the wake of the data breach.

The head of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said the regulator’s fraud team had received around 600 complaints a day relating to the breach.

ACCC chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb said many fraudsters took advantage of the major data breach, posing as the telecoms giant or Equifax Protect, the credit reporting agency tasked with supporting victims of the breach, to defraud consumers.

Parliament’s finance committee will question Australia’s main financial regulators about data security.

She told a parliamentary committee that people were confused about the legitimacy of the communications.

So far, Ms Cass-Gottlieb said there had only been a few cases of fraudsters successfully conning victims out of money by pretending to be from Optus.

“What we can see is that only a small number of people have fallen victim to a scam, but many are aware and mostly confused and anxious,” she said.

She said it was positive to see more people aware of fraud risks.

The head of the regulator also told the finance committee that she could not yet see any evidence of abnormally high petrol prices in the wake of the reintroduced fuel tax.

The ACCC was tasked with watching retailers carefully for signs of unnecessarily large price increases when the halved duty was returned to its full level of 44.2 cents-a-litre last month.

How to avoid a scam Do not answer unknown numbers

Do not verify personal information until you verify the source

Do not open suspicious links

Make sure two-factor authentication is enabled

Choose passwords carefully

Hang up if you are concerned

The heads of the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission will also appear before the Finance Committee on Tuesday.

Financial regulators will be grilled over anti-competitive behaviour, corporate greenwashing and the rise of social media “fin influencers”.

The Finance Committee hearing follows an investigation by the Reserve Bank of Australia three weeks ago.

In the run-up to the hearings, One Nation senator Malcolm Roberts questioned ASIC’s ability to investigate and prosecute white-collar crime.

He pointed to the collapse of the Sterling First property investment scheme, which cost many Australians their life savings.

“The effectiveness of the Australian Securities and Investments Commission has already been called into question following the failure to prevent the Sterling First managed investment fund scandal in Western Australia,” Senator Roberts said.

‘ASIC gave incorrect guidance about Sterling First’s security to potential investors.’