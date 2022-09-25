Urgent search underway for two boys who vanished without a trace

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The desperate hunt for two young brothers who have now been missing for six days continues.

David Woodforde 9 and his brother Peter (12) were last seen riding their bicycles from their home in Christies Beach in south Adelaide around 5.15pm last Tuesday.

South Australia police were notified of the boys’ disappearance overnight and waited five days before making a public appeal.

They say they have no reason to suspect foul play.

“Police have been searching for the children for five days, have followed numerous investigations and released their photo as a last resort,” the statement said.

Peter, 12, is described as 150cm tall, with a slim build, black hair in a bun and wearing a blue and white zip-up jacket, long pants and white NBL sneakers.

David, 9, is 145cm tall and about 40kg with short dark curly hair with a blue tint and hazel eyes.

He was wearing a navy blue school sweater, navy blue school trousers and sneakers.

Anyone with information is requested to call Crime Stoppers 131 444.