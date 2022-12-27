Urgent search underway for WA couple who went missing with their three children near Kondinin

They were last seen in a Red Land Rover Discovery wagon registered as 9AD934.

Police have expressed concern for the couple and the children, all under the age of 5.

Police are actively searching for a couple and their three children who have been missing in the Australian outback since Christmas Day.

WA Police have “urgent” concerns for the well-being of the couple and their three children, all under the age of five.

Police believe Jake Day and Cindy Braddock were last seen leaving Northam and traveling towards Kondinin a few hours east of Perth in Western Australia around 1am on Sunday.

Day, 28, is described as having a slim build, short blonde hair, blue eyes and a height of approximately 180m.

Braddock, 25, is described as having a slim build, brown/pink hair, hazel eyes and is approximately 165cm tall.

“Has anyone seen Jake Day or Cindy Braddock since Christmas Day?” Cindy’s sister, Helen Braddock, pleaded in a Facebook post.

‘[They] I have not returned home and have not made contact with anyone since.

“Please contact Northam Police or me if you have seen them or the car.”

Police sent out a public missing persons report Monday night.

Helen confirmed on Facebook that her mother and aunt, as well as Day’s mother, sought paths that they likely would have taken.

His aunt, Sharron Jeffrey, said in a Facebook comment that the couple “were fine” when they left.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately on 131444 quoting reference CAD#882903.