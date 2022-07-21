Urgent search under way after a man vanished without a trace in Sydney

An urgent search is underway in Sydney after a man disappeared without a trace two days ago.

Michael Laali, 37, was last seen leaving an address on Taylor Street, Darlinghurst on Wednesday.

He didn’t come home that night and family and friends can’t get in touch with him.

Police call for public help to locate missing man from Darlinghurst (pictured)

Michael is described as having a fair appearance, 175 cm, medium build with short dark hair.

It is unknown what he was wearing when he was last seen.

NSW Police say there are serious concerns for Michael’s well-being.

He is known to frequent the Surry Hills and Sydney CBD areas.

Anyone with information on Michaels’ whereabouts is urged to contact Surry Hills Police Station or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.