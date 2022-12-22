Urgent recall of popular snack sold at Coles supermarkets across Australia

<!–

A sweet treat has been urgently recalled from the shelves of three supermarkets in two states after it was found to contain possible traces of bacterial contamination.

Purely Natural Yoghurt – trading as the Yoghurt Shop – products can be purchased from Coles and IGA supermarkets in both South Australia and the Northern Territory and On The Run stores in SA.

A recall has been issued for the brand’s caramel crumble flavor with an expiration date of January 23, 2023.

It is believed that the product may contain traces of microbial (E.coli) contamination.

This caramel crumble has been recalled from supermarkets. Photo: ACCC

It’s sold at Coles. Image: NCA NewsWire/Brenton Edwards

Consumers should not eat this product and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

All consumers concerned about their health should seek medical advice.

For more information contact Purely Natural Yoghurt on (08) 7081 0711 or at www.theyoghurtshop.com.au.