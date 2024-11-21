Urgent recall of popular deli dish after major supermarket found toxic metal hidden in products

Budget retailer Lidl has recalled a popular deli plate over fears it contains bits of copper, making it potentially harmful to consumers.

The supermarket chain said its Meadow Fresh potato salads are not safe to eat and urged customers to return the product to their nearest store, where they will be given a full refund.

The recall affects two delicatessen products; Fresh Prairie Potato Salad with Yogurt and Fresh Prairie Potato Salad with Fresh Cream.

The containers of the yogurt-based dish with an expiration date of December 7, 13, 14, 16 and 21, 2024 are affected.

Meanwhile, containers of the Crème Fraiche variety with expiration dates of December 12, 16, and 12, 2024 are withdrawn from the market.

Lidl apologized for the inconvenience caused to its customers and issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers.

Officials from the Food Standards Agency (FSA), who published the alerttold customers: “The possible presence of copper makes these products unsafe for consumption.”

The FSA added: ‘If you have bought the above products, do not eat them.

“Instead, return them to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.”

According to government recommendations, eating foods or drinking water containing high levels of copper is toxic.

May cause stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea if swallowed. But these symptoms usually go away when exposure stops.

Pieces of metal in food can also cause injuries and pose a choking hazard to both children and adults.

Asphyxiation occurs when the airway is suddenly blocked, either partially or completely, but enough to prevent breathing.

If an adult’s airway is blocked, he or she may be able to clear the obstruction himself.

However, if coughing doesn’t solve the problem, back blows and abdominal thrusts may help. If they don’t work, you should call 999 immediately.

The NHS advises that abdominal thrusts should not be given to babies under one year of age or pregnant women.