Urgent recall issued for popular children’s toy sold at Target

A popular children’s toy has been recalled for fear of choking to young children.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) recalled its Early Learning Center (ELC) Little Senses Lights & Sounds Shape Sorter toys on Wednesday.

The toy, which claims it can be played by children ages six to 36 months, can be purchased online or in Target stores.

The regulatory watchdog is concerned about a defect that could allow a red sorting cube to escape from the toy itself, posing a choking risk to children if they put it in their mouths.

The ACCC has urged customers who own the toy to immediately remove and dispose of the red cube from the product.

Consumers who purchased the product from Target should contact the company to request a free replacement cube.

Orders for the replacement cube must be mailed to Target.