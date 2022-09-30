Urgent recall for thousands of Hyundai Venue cars

More than 15,000 Hyundai Venue cars have been recalled due to a serious technical fault.

In a statement, the federal government’s Department of Transport said the car’s 2020 to 2022 model year had a fault in the seat belt pre-tensioner – a component that automatically tightens seat belts in an accident.

“Due to a manufacturing problem, the seat belt pretensioner inflator may break when deployed in the event of an accident,” the department said.

The recall was issued for around 15,080 cars of the Hyundai Venue model (above)

“If the pre-tensioner breather breaks, metal fragments can be propelled at high speed towards the occupants of the vehicle and can cause serious injury.”

Owners of the car have been asked to contact Hyundai to have the component inspected and repaired free of charge.

Hyundai’s Customer Experience Team is available on 1800 186 306.