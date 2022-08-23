Urgent recall for Hyundai i30 sedan (CN7) models due to seatbelt pre-tensioner explosion fears

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An urgent recall has been issued for a popular car model due to a potential fault that could cause seat belts to explode and cause serious injury.

The Ministry of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Communications has recalled: over 5,200 Hyundai i30 sedan (CN7) vehicles built between 2020 and 2022 to address faulty safety equipment.

There are concerns about seat belt tensioners, which automatically tighten the seat belts during an accident.

“Due to a (production) problem, the inflator of the belt tensioner could break in an accident,” the recall notice reads.

“If the belt tensioner’s inflation mechanism breaks, metal fragments can be propelled at high speed towards the occupants of the vehicle and cause serious injury.”

Hyundai Australia has recalled more than 5,200 Hyundai i30 sedan (CN7) models

The recalls affect all variants of the Hyundai i30 sedan built since 2020, including the high-performance i30 N model.

The warning comes after US security authorities issued a widespread recall for 200,000 vehicles related to the same problem.

In one case, the belt tensioner in the driver’s seat is said to have activated ‘abnormally’, allowing metal fragments to enter the rear cabin and injure the leg of a passenger in the rear seat.

Local concerned car owners will be contacted by Hyundai Australia to make an appointment with an authorized dealer to have the part inspected and repaired free of charge.

There is a fear that the pretensioners could explode and cause serious injury

A full list of vehicle identification numbers is provided here.

Hyundai Australia had to recall 107,000 cars at the end of 2019 to address airbags and pretensioners in the i30 hatchback that could “deploy inadvertently without impact”.

The company also recently issued a similar recall for its 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe models.

Concerned owners with concerns are requested to call the Hyundai Customer Care Team at 1800 186 306.