Urgent recall for 14,000 Holden ZB Commodores for ‘brake booster’ failure

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

There has been a recall of nearly 14,000 Holden Commodores due to a manufacturing defect that poses a potential risk of injury or death to drivers.

Owners of 13,898 Holden ZB Commodores made between 2017 and 2020 will be recalled.

“Due to a manufacturing defect, the brake booster could fail,” the Ministry of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Communications said in the recall.

“If this happens, the braking distance in the non-amplified condition would exceed the distance prescribed by the Australian Design Rule (ADR) 31/03.

‘The vehicle does not comply with the vehicle standard (ADR) 31/03-Brake systems for passenger cars.’

General Motors Australia and New Zealand will contact the affected owners with the request to contact a local dealer and have the Electronic Brake Control Module (EBCM) software updated at no charge.

Owners of 13,898 Holden ZB Commodores made between 2017 and 2020 are subject to recall

A list of VIN numbers for affected vehicles can be found in the department website.

More information is available from Holden Customer Care at 1800 46 465 336 or holdencustomercare@gm.com.