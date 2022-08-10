WhatsNew2Day
Urgent recall for 14,000 Holden ZB Commodores for ‘brake booster’ failure

Australia
Urgent recall of 14,000 Holden Commodores for REM failure that puts drivers at risk of a serious accident

  • Owners of 13,898 Holden ZB Commodores are subject to recall
  • A manufacturing defect can cause the brake booster in these cars to malfunction
  • General Motors Australia and NZ ask owners to contact a local dealer
  • A software upgrade will be performed on the car at no cost to the owner

By Michael Pickering for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 02:36, 10 August 2022

There has been a recall of nearly 14,000 Holden Commodores due to a manufacturing defect that poses a potential risk of injury or death to drivers.

Owners of 13,898 Holden ZB Commodores made between 2017 and 2020 will be recalled.

“Due to a manufacturing defect, the brake booster could fail,” the Ministry of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Communications said in the recall.

“If this happens, the braking distance in the non-amplified condition would exceed the distance prescribed by the Australian Design Rule (ADR) 31/03.

‘The vehicle does not comply with the vehicle standard (ADR) 31/03-Brake systems for passenger cars.’

General Motors Australia and New Zealand will contact the affected owners with the request to contact a local dealer and have the Electronic Brake Control Module (EBCM) software updated at no charge.

Owners of 13,898 Holden ZB Commodores made between 2017 and 2020 are subject to recall

Owners of 13,898 Holden ZB Commodores made between 2017 and 2020 are subject to recall

A list of VIN numbers for affected vehicles can be found in the department website.

More information is available from Holden Customer Care at 1800 46 465 336 or holdencustomercare@gm.com.

