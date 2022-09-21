Urgent ‘popcorn lung’ warning to young vapers like Phoebe Burgess

The fresh, crisp air in Bowral has taken on a cherry color in recent months after Phoebe Burgess started smoking e-cigarettes.

The mother-of-two, 33, was spotted clutching a $30 cherry pomegranate flavored vape as she stepped out for coffee in Bellevue Hill, Sydney, on Tuesday.

The ex-wife of NRL great Sam Burgess held an IGET Bar vape, which contains 3,500 puffs per device, under his iPhone.

IGET Bar vapes are made in China and are illegal in Australia when they contain nicotine. Each unit has a capacity for 7 ml of e-liquid of 50 mg of nicotine.

While some consider vapes to be a less harmful alternative to cigarettes, they are not without their risks.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard launched an anti-vaping campaign back in March after research showed an alarming number of teenagers were taking up the habit.

The campaign warned young people about the risks and challenged the idea that vaping is okay just because it’s healthier than smoking cigarettes.

The Government and NSW Health are “very concerned about the impact of these fumes on young people’s lives, particularly on their lungs”, Mr Hazzard said.

Vaping damages adult lungs and is of greater concern for developing lungs in teenagers and children, he added.

The minister told a parliamentary hearing that the idea of ​​children picking up the habit was ‘horrible’.

Aimed at students aged 14 to 17, the Get The Facts – Vaping Toolkit provides resources for teachers, parents and carers to start conversations about the dangers of vaping.

“We know that among many young people, e-cigarettes or vapes have been viewed as safe and certainly safer than cigarettes,” NSW Acting Chief Health Officer Marianne Gale said.

Some consider vapes to be harmless due to the combination of having a sweet or fruity taste, being in attractive packaging, and their ‘vapour’ being perceived as water.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard launched an anti-vaping campaign back in March after research showed an alarming number of teenagers were taking up the habit (stock photo)

“It is very important that young people and families understand that e-cigarettes are not safe,” said Dr. Crazy.

‘Proof [and] experts are now telling us that these products are not safe and that there are a number of health risks associated with vaping.’

Vaping in young people can cause acute effects, including heart palpitations, chest pain and throat and lung irritation.

Vapes can also contain nicotine and be highly addictive.

Nicotine has serious negative effects on the developing brain, as well as affecting memory, mood and mental health.

A number of dangerous additives were also found in the vapors, including nail polish, bug spray and cleaning products, said Dr. Crazy.

A person who vapes is three times more likely to become a smoker.

Vaping has exploded in popularity in recent years – particularly among young Australians – as it does not carry the same stigma and price tag as cigarettes.

Chinese-made vapes can be purchased for as little as $20 at most convenience stores and tobacconists, compared to a $50 pack of cigarettes.

Experts say vaping can be particularly harmful to young people because it damages DNA, promotes tumors and can cause a range of respiratory problems.

One in three vapes sold in Australia contain illegal amounts of banned chemicals and can cause dangerous illnesses including ‘popcorn lung’ Banned levels of ingredients linked to harmful lung diseases such as ‘popcorn lung’ have been found in almost a third of vapes sold in Australia. The Therapeutic Goods Administration found that 31 percent of the 214 e-cigarettes it analyzed had chemical concentrations that exceeded the legal limit. These substances included the additives vitamin E acetate and diacetyl, which are widely associated with a rare condition called bronchiolitis obliterans, which damages the small airways in the lungs. The disease is nicknamed ‘popcorn lung’ because diacetyl was previously added to microwave popcorn as a food colouring. Pictured is an x-ray scan showing the effects of ‘popcorn lung’ – which has become widely associated with vaping The TGA also found that all 190 nicotine vape products it tested broke new labeling rules designed to warn customers of the potential dangers. A spokesman for the government body said the banned ingredients were known to cause lung damage in the form of bronchiolitis obliterans and EVALI. EVALI – which stands for e-cigarette or vaping product use-associated lung injury – is believed to be caused by vapors containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), a psychoactive substance also found in marijuana, and vitamin E acetate. Federal legislation introduced last October imposed minimum safety standards for nicotine vapor imported from abroad and made warning labels mandatory. The law also made it illegal to buy nicotine vapor without a prescription. The new laws aim to limit the risk of nicotine vapor uptake in young adults, while giving current smokers access to smoking cessation products, according to the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA). There are still two ways for prescription holders to obtain nicotine vaping products in Australia; from a pharmacy or import from overseas websites. Prescriptions can only be written by one of 80 authorized prescribers or by a doctor with approval under the TGA’s Special Access Scheme B. An authorized prescriber of nicotine vapor products must be a medical practitioner registered with the Therapeutic Goods Administration. Despite disapproval from vaping advocates, the new laws are supported by The Australian Council on Smoking and Health (ACOSH). “ACOSH strongly supports any measure that will effectively stem the flow of illegal disposable e-cigarettes into Australia, which are being used by increasing numbers of children and teenagers,” Chief Executive Maurice Swanson said. ‘There is increasing concern about the use of e-cigarettes among children and teenagers.’

A survey by the Australian Drug and Alcohol Foundation found 20 per cent of non-smokers had tried vapes and two-thirds of cigarette smokers also used the disposables.

The alarming statistics come despite a study showing that fumes can contain paint, disinfectant, crude oil and even a drug used to kill fish.

The findings come from a study of the contents of 50 over-the-counter vapes carried out by Curtin University.

More than half of the vapors tested contained chemicals that were toxic to humans if inhaled repeatedly, and some were linked to lung cancer.

Phoebe Burgess is seen here during a recent appearance on The Morning Show

The investigation found that the liquids used in 50 vapes bought without a prescription included eugenol – which is used to kill fish – kerosene, household disinfectants, cosmetics and paint.

Many have completely ‘unknown effects on respiratory health’.

The sale of nicotine-based e-cigarettes was banned in all Australian states from October 1 last year, with people only able to purchase the vapors if they have a doctor’s prescription.

But vape vendors circumvent the ban by selling the disposable equipment on the black market.