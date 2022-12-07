Urgent package delivery scam warning: These are the text messages to ignore this Christmas

[noscript_1]

Australians buying Christmas gifts online should beware of false delivery scams that could cost thousands of dollars, AFP has warned.

Cybercriminals will be most active in December as they seek to take advantage of victims who may be more stressed or distracted than usual, according to the federal agency.

AFP cybercrime operations commander Chris Goldsmid said shoppers should be extremely skeptical of any messages asking them to click on links.

“Cybercriminals often impersonate trusted brands, such as legitimate package delivery services, to send messages designed to trick consumers into clicking URLs that contain harmful malware or provide personal information,” Goldsmid said.

A fraudulent text message designed to lure people into giving up personal information

The AFP charged a 19-year-old Sydney man in October with allegedly trying to misuse stolen Optus customer data in a text message scam. Image: Supplied

“This can include a technique called spoofing, where cybercriminals make their messages look legitimate by using real company logos and fake sender details.”

The messages often asked people to click a link to track their passage, confirm their delivery address, or redirect or pick up their package, Goldsmid said.

It warned that clicking on a link could lead to a fake company website where the victim is asked to enter their personal or financial details to complete the delivery.

There was also the possibility that harmful malware could be installed on a device immediately after clicking on a link.

Grammatical errors, requests for personal information, strange-looking links or an inexplicable sense of urgency were all telltale signs of a fraudulent message, Goldsmid said.

“If you have received one of these messages, please do not click on the link, as doing so may cause malware to be installed on your device, which can access your personal data and infect it,” it said.

‘Most delivery services will never text or email their customers asking for personal or financial information.

“If something doesn’t feel right, please take the time to verify the request with the organization using the contact information listed on their website.”

People who receive one of these messages should report it to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s Scamwatch website, while those who believe they have been the victim of cybercrime should immediately contact their bank and the police at report.cyber .gov.au.