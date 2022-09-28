Urgent food recall IGA: Brownes Dairy Mango Yoghurt 120g

Urgent food recall for a yogurt sold in IGA stores in NSW and WA

An urgent food recall has been issued for a yogurt sold in IGA stores in two states across the country, over fears of “chemical contamination” that could leave customers seriously ill.

Brownes Food Operations Pty Ltd is executing the recall of their Brownes Dairy Mango Yogurt 120g, which applies to the product with an expiration date of October 14, 2022.

The product has been for sale from independent food retailers including IGA in NSW and WA.

The recall was sparked by a chemical contamination when the sanitizing solution got into the product.

Food products containing a low concentration of sanitizing solution can cause illness or even injury when consumed.

Consumers are advised not to eat this product.

Anyone concerned about their health should seek medical advice.

To get a full refund, the consumer must return the product to the place of purchase.