Urgent Australian recall for Star Kidz Vivo travel folding cot

An urgent recall has been issued for a dangerous folding cot that could pose a ‘risk of injury to small children’ if the cot is incorrectly assembled.

A warning about the $249 Star Kidz Vivo travel product, sold through Nanny Annie on eBay and Catch, was sent out by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission on Wednesday.

The ACCC said the item lacks clear labeling to ensure consumers place it correctly and safely.

“The cot does not comply with the labeling requirements and the requirements to include prominent instructions for assembly and locking procedures of the mandatory safety standard for folding cots,” the ACCC said.

‘Consumers should refer to the assembly and operating instructions in the product manual to ensure that the product is assembled correctly.

‘Internet Traders Pty Ltd and its resellers/wholesalers will be contacting consumers to provide labels with the required warnings for consumers to permanently affix to the cot.

Designed for family outings, the versatile cot features mesh side pockets that open.

The height of where the baby lies can also be adjusted by adding an extra layer, whereby the bed can carry 15 kg.

The cot, which is for babies from zero to three years old, can be transported in a bag and dismantled where the legs of the cot snap into place