Urban explorer discovers abandoned $12 MILLION mansion

An urban explorer was shocked to enter an abandoned $12,988,657 mansion to find an unopened $12,370 designer shoe collection, plus $98,926 luxury cars left to rust.

The sprawling 10-bedroom, 11-bathroom property was left unfinished and abandoned in 2016 after one of the owners was killed in a plane crash, leaving the remaining members of the family unable to pay the $61,828-a-month mortgage.

Explorer Jeremy, a 34-year-old filmmaker and photographer from Nashville, Tennessee, took photos of the mansion and showed the unnamed owners leaving behind vintage cars, including a Mercedes Benz and a Volkswagen Bug.

He even shared a haunting photo of a collection of shoes from brands like Nike Air Max, Chanel, and Christian Louboutin — all still in their dust-covered boxes.

The 27,000 square foot property was built by a local surgeon with multiple medical offices in the area.

The surgeon moved into the home with his family while it was under construction, but just six months later, he and his 15-year-old son were killed in a plane crash, the city scout said.

He left behind a wife and three other children, but the surgeon had not paid his life insurance premiums, so she was stripped of all financial support.

At the time, $9,892,600 was still owed to the mansion and the mortgage was nearly $62,000 a month. Within three months the bank seized the property, it was 90 percent finished and has been left to the elements ever since.

Jeremy captured the mansion in Northeast America, on his Sony A7IV with a Sony G Master 12-24 2.8 lens, filming for 11 hours in the frigid location.

“I found the location during a Google Maps search of rumored abandoned mansions in the area,” said Jeremy.

“The man who built this mansion was highly skilled, graduated from one of the best medical schools in the country, became a surgeon, father of four, and even a recreational pilot.

After building a thriving empire with nine medical offices, in 2006 he decided it was time to build a dream home for his family.

Explorer Jeremy (pictured), a 34-year-old filmmaker and photographer from Nashville, Tennessee, took photos of the abandoned mansion

Images also showed a terrifying shoe collection including Nike Air Max, Chanel and Christian Louboutin – all still in their dust-covered boxes

A pair of Nike shoes and many heels were also left behind in the property that was abandoned in 2016

The giant building was built by a local surgeon with multiple medical offices in the area

“He was certainly not a flashy man, but no expense was spared in the elaborate design of this 27,000-square-foot luxury villa.”

Jeremy says the white marble mansion is three stories with a full basement as well.

In addition to the 11 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, according to the photographer, it features a visitor’s quarters, an indoor pool, an outdoor sports complex, a four-car garage, a mahogany library and an elevator.

After the tragic plane crash, the mansion was left unfinished, he said.

“But the mystery of this mansion lies in the sheer amount of valuables left inside, including luxury cars, lavish furnishings, expensive designer clothes and much more,” added Jeremy.

“I remember the house reverberating so much as the sound of my footsteps reverberated through the halls as if I were in a temple. The smell of each room was different.

“Some had a pungent scent of perfume and soap, while others were musty and even reeked of dead rodents. The lighting in the white marble house reflected evenly off every surface, giving it a satisfying glow in every room.

“When I arrived I quickly discovered that I was not alone in the mansion. I heard a homeless man walking around on the second floor after I apparently woke him up when I closed the front door.

“I hid from a vantage point and waited for him to finally go out the back window. I then started my exploration and filmed my experience.’

As he continued his exploration, Jeremy said his excitement shifted to a “sense of sadness” and “reverence for the family who had lived there and watched their dreams crash along with the plane that killed their father and his son.”

“It felt like walking through a memorial of the life and love that once lived there, but was forced to leave under the most tragic of circumstances,” he said.

“The strangest things I found inside weren’t the fancy cars, the lavish furnishings, or even the flat-screen TVs.

“What I found so odd about being inside were the small items like the designer clothes with the tags still on, or the Dior shoes in the closet, or maybe the jewelry and heaps of expensive make-up in the bathroom.

“I don’t understand why these things were left behind, as they could easily have been packed up and carried out of the house when the family left.”

Jeremy said he loved being able to document so much with a single image.

“Not only does it show how beautiful the world of decay and desolation can be, but it also holds up a mirror to all of us and shows how truly wasteful we can be,” he said.

“What I love most about exploring is that it’s like walking through a museum of someone’s life. Even if you don’t know their story, you can find out who they were, who they loved, what they valued and where they came from.

“All by observing what they left behind. It’s almost archeology and I feel like I’m learning so much about myself and humanity by exploring where we came from, even though these places are now forgotten.’

Jeremy said he left “every emotion” after this exploration.

“There is nothing in the world that gives me such joy and sorrow to step into such a place,” he said.

“The insurmountable waste that humans produce and the amount of raw materials left behind every day is mind-boggling. This home is an excellent example of that.

‘People generally have the same reaction as I did when I first discovered this mega-mansion: they react with amazement and at the same time sadness for the family and the house that is beginning to be consumed by nature.

“It’s wonderful to see people react with such empathy for the family and are shocked by the amount of waste from such a great house with so much valuable stuff in it.

“I’ve also heard a few people react with disbelief, claiming that these images are staged and that the story is made up.

“Every location I publish is always a handful of people who can’t comprehend the sad reality that things are basically abandoned, even on the most astronomical scale; whether of historical, monetary or sentimental value.’