Uproar in Venice as two ‘imbeciles’ are filmed speeding down Grand Canal on electric hydrofoils

A few ‘overpowering imbeciles’ have sparked anger in Venice by racing down the famous Grand Canal on £20,000 electric hydrofoils.

The two Australians whizzed along the main road in the center of the UNESCO World Heritage Site yesterday morning, shocking tourists and locals alike.

Footage showed one of the surfers taking pictures with his phone before falling into the canal water.

The mayor of the Italian city Luigi Brugnaro called for punishment of the couple and even offered a free dinner to anyone who identified them.

He said, ‘Here are two presumptuous imbeciles who are making fun of the city.

“I ask everyone to help us identify them in order to punish them, even if our weapons are really blunt… we urgently need more powers for the mayors in the area of ​​public safety!

“For those who spot them, I offer dinner!”

In a later tweet, the mayor said: “Speaking of this morning’s two ‘heroes’, we’ve identified them!

“The two boards have already been seized and soon, without giving further details, those responsible will be in our arms: they will be charged as they deserve!

“Thank you all for your cooperation.”

The pair were fined €3,000 each for endangering the safety of shipping along the canal and were also evicted from the city, local reports said.

Surfing, paddle boarding and canoeing are all banned on the iconic Grand Canal, which is often packed with gondolas, tourist boats and water taxis

They are being prosecuted for alleged damage to the image of the city.

Foil surfboards often have electrically powered propellers built into the board.

It is the latest in a series of incidents in Italy in which tourists have angered locals by using vehicles in historic sites.

Earlier this month, an Australian tourist was arrested after being caught riding his moped through the ancient ruins of Pompeii.

An Australian tourist, 33, has been charged in Italy for driving his moped through the ancient city of Pompeii (pictured)

The ‘barbarian’, reportedly 33 years old, was detained by security after traveling about a mile around the world-famous archaeological park.

The tourist claimed he was unaware that he was not allowed to drive through the 2,000-year-old site, which was famously destroyed by a volcanic eruption in AD 79.

The UNESCO World Heritage Site does not allow tourist vehicles, and thankfully, in this case, the park confirmed that no parts of the old town had been entered or damaged.

The man has since been charged with ‘unauthorized access’.

The park said in a statement: “The route followed is a dirt road outside the old city walls, used by all-terrain vehicles for excavation work.

‘It is safe, restored and not open to the public. So at no time was there any danger to visitors or to the archaeological heritage.’

Earlier this year, a woman and a male friend caused damage to the Spanish Steps in Rome with their rental scooters after the woman threw the vehicle down the stairs

Earlier this year, two American tourists caused $25,000 in damage at the Spanish Steps in Rome by throwing e-scooters down.

In June, the 28-year-old woman and 29-year-old man were each fined €400 (£338) after being caught ‘intentionally’ on camera sliding a scooter down the 18th-century Trinità de Monti stairs.

Rome’s heritage protection body said it caused fractures to the 16th and 29th steps of the right-hand staircase.

Because the woman deliberately pushed her scooter down the stairs, a more formal complaint was filed against her for damaging the sacred stairwell – an offense punishable by up to a year in prison or a minimum fine of €2,050.

A Saudi Arabian man was charged earlier this year for attempting to drive his rented Maserati down the stairs, breaking off a section of travertine stone.