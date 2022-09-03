UPPAbaby recalls RIDGE Jogging Strollers due to fingertip amputation hazard

<!–

Manufacturer UPPAbaby recalls his All-Terrain Ridge Jogging Stroller after a kid lost a fingertip.

The accident happened because the pushchair’s rear disc brakes have openings large enough for a child’s fingertip to pass through while the pushchair is in motion, leading to amputation or cuts.

The child who did not lose his fingertip was not in the pram at the time of the incident.

UPPAbaby says that between October 2021 and August, about 14,000 of its $600 strollers were sold at BuyBuyBaby, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Pottery Barn Kids, Amazon and other baby stores.

The company advises people with that particular model to stop using the stroller immediately and contact the company for free replacement disc brakes.

The problematic strollers have serial numbers beginning with ‘1401RDGUS’ on the right side of the stroller above the rear wheel.

The strollers have a black frame and were sold with three fabric colors including white, charcoal gray and slate blue.

“We conduct extensive testing to ensure that UPPAbaby products meet all global industry and regulatory standards,” the company said.

“Based on a consumer report to us, we believe the damage is likely due to consumer abuse.”

Released a year ago, the strollers said they were designed for all-terrain parents.

The strollers have tires that never go flat and an advanced braking system for walking or jogging downhill.

Uppababy did not respond to a request for comment. The company recalled other styles of its strollers in 2015.

Customers can call 1-844-823-3132 Monday – Friday 9am – 5pm EST, Saturday – Sunday 9am – 3pm EST; email support@uppababy.com