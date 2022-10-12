Upgraded Senators eager to challenge playoff contenders in tough Atlantic Division

Fortunately, the long preamble and repetitive practice matches against the Montreal Canadiens give way to the real thing.

When the Ottawa Senators visit the Buffalo Sabers on Thursday to open their 2022-23 NHL regular season schedule, it will represent the most anticipated start to a Sens season in several years. Fans in Ottawa have paid off since the surprise trip to the 2017 Eastern Conference Final and are finally being rewarded for their patience.

These are you not your older brother’s senators, who patched holes with renewed defenders and journeymen forward. With what may well be the first steps towards upgrading the franchise’s value for a team sale – don’t worry, they’ll only go as far as LeBreton Flats, not Quebec City – the Sens have their roster packed full of newcomers Alex DeBrincat, Claude Giroux and goalkeeper Cam Talbot (injured at the start of the season).

And if that doesn’t feel like a lot of change, try this exercise. Check out the names of some of the players on the Opening Night roster a year ago for the 2021-22 season starter against the Maple Leafs: Chris Tierney, Tyler Ennis, Connor Brown, Nick Paul, Alex Formenton, Logan Shaw, Zach Sanford, Victor Mete, Josh Brown, Nikita Zaitsev. All of the above is FROM now, although Zaitsev is still on the roster as the seventh defender. Goalkeeper Matt Murray is also gone.

IN and new to start the season: two-time 41 goalscorer DeBrincat, ex-Flyers captain Giroux, wingers Tyler Motte and Mathieu Joseph (acquired for Nick Paul on deadline). Robust Mark Kastelic, rookie Jake Sanderson, their esteemed fifth overall design pick. Travis Hamonic.

THEN: Tierney actually saw the second unit’s power play time. That’s how thin the senators were up front.

NOW: The Senators have too many scoring threats to fit on one unit. Head coach DJ Smith takes the hot hand off two balanced power plays.

The common denominators of both season openers include captain Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stützle, Josh Norris, Drake Batherson, Shane Pinto (who missed most of last season) and star defender Thomas Chabot.

Goalkeeper Anton Forsberg, who is heading into a breakthrough season, will carry the load in the net, at least until Talbot returns next month.

The Sens have swapped the top two centers since the start of the camp, so Norris is now between Giroux and DeBrincat, and Stützle between Tkachuk and Batherson. Pinto centers a solid third line with Motte and Joseph. Big Kastelic is the fourth line C between annoying Parker Kelly and veteran Austin Watson. Derick Brassard and Dylan Gambrell are additional attackers on Thursday.

Chabot and Artem Zub are the leading pair in defense. Sanderson is with Hamonic while Erik Brannstrom is paired with veteran Nick Holden.

There is no doubt that the senators will be able to score goals. As always, the question remains: can they defend well enough to close the gap in the competitive Atlantic Division. De Sens finished 27 points behind the last place in the play-offs last season, which is a lot to make up for.

Ottawa will not only have to beat a better team like Buffalo, but also strive to replace one of the established teams in the division, perhaps Boston.

“There are some very talented teams that have made it to the playoffs in our group, but at the same time we are aware of that and we are up to the challenge,” said Chabot. “It’s never going to be perfect all season, but the closer we get to it, the better we give ourselves a shot every night.”

For the first time since he took over the coaching reins in 2019, Smith and the Senators face real expectations of being competitive this season. If they play to the strength of their roster, Ottawa should make a run at a top four division finish, it says here. Please note that general manager Pierre Dorion, who is in for a strong summer, is not ready yet. He is expected to add a defender to get into the top four, perhaps early in the season (Jakob Chychrun is the worst kept secret as a target).

“We’re going to start this way,” Smith said this week of his group of seven D. “In the NHL, things change quickly.”

That’s a pretty good hint that something is coming.

RAIS EXPECTATIONS

To one man, the senators say they welcome the higher expectations and can’t wait to get started.

Channeling his inner Yogi Berra, Smith put it this way when it comes to having more weapons at his disposal: “You have to play well if you want to win in this league. It doesn’t matter if you’re good, you have to play well.”

Sounds good, coach.

“It’s no secret, everyone knows we need to take a step here, but that’s easier said than done,” Smith says. “Every team, except for a few who have decided to bottom out and are in a full rebuild, everyone wants to take a step. So there are no easy matches.”

After their team trip to Mont-Tremblant, Que., the senators skated in Saint-Jovite on Wednesday before flying to Buffalo. They start with two on the road and move to Toronto on Saturday for a date with the Leafs. Then they are home for five consecutive games, starting with the home opener against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

“Go time”, as Smith says.

Ottawa fans can’t wait to get started.