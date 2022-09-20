Upgrade your living space with luxe touches from Kassatex, including blankets, towels, and pillows

SHOPPING: The products in this Mail Best article have been independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, DailyMail.com will earn an affiliate commission.

Upgrading your living space is always a good idea, especially when your inspiration is the soothing simplicity of a spa experience that grounds you and helps you feel your best. Now you can invite a touch of that atmosphere into your own home with new At the Spa Towels, designed by Jennifer Fisher for Cash register.

Known for its sublime range of classic and statement jewellery, Fisher understands the fine art of cultivating a luxury lifestyle experience. The towels are more than just functional accessories for the bathroom – they serve as an extension of a life well lived, and exude a sense of understated elegance for an exclusive, simple look.

Packed with timeless style, these bath towels are made from 100% cotton and feature signature waffle fronts and zero-twist backings for a smoother, more comfortable feel. Available in white and grey, they blend seamlessly with your decor for a clean and understated look. Ideal for the master bath or guest bedroom, these beautiful towels serve as a reminder that less is more – and that even the smallest touches can convey incredible sophistication. Store

The designs are inspired by Japanese onsens and Turkish baths, giving them their innate spa-worthy quality. Not only are they aesthetically pleasing, but they are also made with careful attention to the finest details.

You will feel the difference at first touch. Rich and dense, they feel wonderfully cozy to the touch. Whether you’re wrapping up after a hot bath or cozying up after a morning shower, you can count on these towels to warm you on contact while absorbing maximum moisture.

The Jennifer Fisher for Kassatex range also includes hand towels and hand towels made with the same high quality materials and attention to detail.

It’s no surprise that it all comes from the house Cash register. The company is known for its superior selection of bed and bath collections that are worlds apart from anything else you’ve come across.

They are committed to producing quality pieces that stand the test of time thanks to premium and eco-friendly fabrics, carefully crafted into hyper-comfortable items you want to place anywhere in your home.