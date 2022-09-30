UPenn professor says new ‘anti-racism’ policies ‘lowering standards and corrupting medicine’

A University of Pennsylvania professor has condemned recent moves for racial equity in health care, saying they are preventing white and Asian students from getting into medical school.

Dr. Stanley Goldfarb, 78, professor emeritus at the university’s medical school, said New York Post that a ‘focus on diversity’ has become detrimental to medical education.

“I understand that we need to give people more options,” Goldfarb said. “But there are some things you cannot sacrifice.

‘This focus on diversity means we’ll take someone with a certain skin color because we think they’re okay, that they can do the job, but we’re not going to look for the best and the brightest.

“We want to look for people who are just OK to make sure we have the right mix of ethnic groups in our medical schools.”

A spokesperson for the medical school said Goldfarb’s statements do not reflect ‘core values’ that represent the school.

To complement his public statements, Goldfarb is also the president of Do No Harm, an organization that says it wants to eliminate “the same radical movement behind critical race theory in the classroom and Defund the Police in health care.”

The organization’s website says it works to protect doctors, patients and health care as a whole from ‘discriminatory, divisive ideologies.’

He most recently wrote a new book, published in March, titled ‘Take Two Aspirin and Call Me by My Pronouns: Why Turning Doctors into Social Justice Warriors Is Destroying American Medicine.’

In response to Goldfarb’s public comments, the school’s president, Dr. Michael Parmacek, called Goldfarb ‘racist’ in communications with school staff, according to The Post.

Goldfarb said he blames the arrival of senior vice dean Dr. Suzanne Rose in 2018 for the school’s push towards diversity.

“We had had very stable leadership for a while and resisted going the way some other medical schools were going, but she brought in this new ideology,” Goldfarb said.

‘She wanted to connect with what the American Medical Association was doing in education, which was promoting awakened ideas, and there was a phrase that she told me that always stuck with me.

‘She said we have too much science in the curriculum – which meant that doctors should be more akin to social workers in their activities, especially primary care doctors, rather than learning hard science that relates to patient care.’

Dr. Ashley Denmark (pictured), 38, started a petition in early 2022 to remove Goldfarb from medical school

Denmark started Project Diversify Medicine, an organization to help minorities enter medical school

In 2020, the American Medical Association (AMA) and the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) said systemic racism was to blame for the disparities between white and black patients.

They then announced a three-year plan in 2021 to ‘aggressively push forward’ policies to encourage people of color to enter the medical profession.

Because of this, other students don’t have access to medical school, Goldfarb said.

“It’s many times more difficult for a white medical student with average grades to get into medical school, maybe 30 or 40 times harder than a minority student with the same grades,” he continued.

Dr. Ashley Denmark, founder of Project Diversify Medicine, started a petition in early 2022 demanding Goldfarb’s removal from the school.

Denmark, 38, started Project Diversify Medicine to help minorities get into medical school.

“Goldfarb represents the privilege that many white male doctors enjoy, which is the ability to express themselves freely without means,” Denmark said.

‘Doctors like me don’t get the support a white doctor like Goldfarb gets. Racism ends in a funeral for a lot of black and brown patients. All we want is more doctors who look like our community.’