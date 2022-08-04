Updated Hurricane Forecast Still Predicts ‘Above Normal’ Season

As the Atlantic hurricane’s peak season begins, conditions in the Atlantic basin continue to indicate it will be “above normal” this year, federal scientists said Thursday. If those predictions come true, it will be the seventh straight year with an above-normal season.

The forecast indicates there could be 14 to 20 named storms, with six to 10 becoming hurricanes supporting winds of at least 74 miles per hour, said Matthew Rosencrans, chief hurricane forecaster with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Three to five of those can become major hurricanes, with winds of 111 miles per hour or more, which correspond to categories 3, 4 and 5 on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

The updated forecast calculates a 60 percent chance of an above-normal season, slightly lower than the forecast for the season in May.