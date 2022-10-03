Upcycling in the past: Viking beadmakers’ secrets revealed

Glass analyzed in this study; Colorless and faint green-yellow glass ‘cubes’ plated with a thin plate of gold on an outer surface (still mounted on cube in the upper right corner of the stack) and white Viking beads analyzed in this study. The latter’s chemistry showed how the glassmakers in Ribe had found an easy way to ‘upcycle’ the cubes in an effort to save fuel and energy by simply crushing and remelting them in open air at a low temperature, leaving air was held so that bubbles could not escape. In this way, they were able to produce opaque white beads with a minimal use of resources. Credit: Museum of Southwest Jutland



Ribe was an important trading town in the Viking Age. At the beginning of the 8th century, a trading town was established on the north side of the River Ribe, where traders and craftsmen flocked from far and wide to manufacture and sell goods such as brooches, buckles, combs and colored glass beads.

When glass became a scarce commodity in the early Middle Ages, colored glass cubes – called tesserae – broken off from mosaics in abandoned Roman and Byzantine temples, palaces and baths, were transported north and traded in major cities such as Ribe, where the beadmakers melted. converted them into large vessels and formed them into beads.

Until now, archaeologists assumed that the pearl makers used the opaque white tesserae as a raw material for the production of white opaque beads.

Smart and sustainable production

And it is here that a geochemist and an archaeologist from the University of Aarhus, along with a museum curator from Ribe, made a surprising discovery, which they have just published in Archaeological and Anthropological Sciences.

The chemical composition of white Viking beads from one of the earliest workshops showed that the glassblowers had found a more sustainable way to save time and wood for their kilns: crushing gold-plated, transparent glass cubes, melting them down at a low temperature, stirring for air. in the form of bubbles and finally wrap the glass around an iron mandrel to form beads and voila – opaque white beads made in a short time with a minimum of resources.

The valuable ultra-thin gold sheets glued to the gold mosaic stone’s surface were, of course, salvaged by the glassmaker before remelting the glass, but the new findings show that some gold had inevitably ended up in the crucible. Tiny droplets of gold in the white beads, the many air holes (which makes the beads opaque), as well as the fact that no chemical dyes are present, show the researchers that it was in fact the gold mosaic pebbles that were the raw material for the beads.

Such traces of gold were found not only in the white but also in the blue beads from the same workshop. Here the chemistry shows that the glassmaker’s recipe consisted of a mixture of the blue and gold mosaic stones. Mixing them was necessary because the Roman blue mosaic stones contained high concentrations of chemicals that made them opaque – and therefore ideal for mosaics, but not for blue beads. By diluting the chemicals in this way, the result was the deep blue, transparent glass we know from Viking Age beads.

Fused Roman glass cubes with remains of gold. Credit: Museum of Southwest Jutland



Connoisseur craftsmanship

The beadmaker in Ribe could instead have chosen to dilute the glass mixture with old shards from funnel beakers, also found in the workshop. But it turned out to be old, dirty Roman glass that had been melted down over and over.

“And the glassmakers in Ribe were clearly connoisseurs who preferred the clearest glass they could get,” said Gry Hoffmann Barfod of the Department of Geosciences at Aarhus University. She adds that “it was a privilege for a geochemist to work with the fantastic material and discover how relevant the knowledge stored here is to our society today.”

Interdisciplinary research

The interdisciplinary study was a collaboration between Gry Barfod, Søren Sindbæk, professor of archeology at the Center for Urban Network Development (UrbNet) of the Danish National Research Foundation at Aarhus University, and museum curator Claus Feveile of the Museum of Southwest Jutland, specializing in the Viking Age and the earliest history of Ribe.

“The most notable achievements at Ribe’s trading site were not only the products, but also the circular economy and their awareness to conserve limited resources,” says Professor Søren Sindbæk.

And museum curator Claus Feveile notes: “These exciting results clearly demonstrate the potential to elucidate new facts about the Vikings. By combining our high-resolution excavations with such chemical analyses, I predict many more revelations in the near future.”

Søren Sindbæk and Claus Feveile led the archaeological excavations of the Northern Emporium Project from 2016-2018, where new high-definition approaches for the first time allowed a solution up to several decades within the extremely well-preserved Ribe stratigraphy. The finds from the excavations are currently on display in reconstructed replicas of the beadmakers’ workshops in the new special exhibit at the Ribe Viking Museum.

New dates for the start of the Viking Age trade

More information:

Gry H. Barfod et al, Splinters to Splendor: From Upcycled Glass to Viking Beads in Ribe, Denmark, Archaeological and Anthropological Sciences (2022). Gry H. Barfod et al, Splinters to Splendor: From Upcycled Glass to Viking Beads in Ribe, Denmark,(2022). DOI: 10.1007/s12520-022-01646-8

Provided by Aarhus University

