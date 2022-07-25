Up to seven Manly players could BOYCOTT game against Roosters in protest against team’s pride jersey

A number of Manly players are reportedly considering withdrawing from Thursday’s game against the Roosters due to the club’s inclusive shirt.

According to the Daily TelegramUp to seven Sea Eagles players were able to make themselves unreachable for the Round 20 game at Brookvale Oval, amid reports that they had not been consulted about the jersey.

Manly will reportedly hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday to try and resolve the situation, which leaves them in a precarious position.

Male players Sean Keppie (left), Kieran Foran (center) and Reuben Garrick posed with the club’s Everyone in League shirt, which was unveiled Monday

The club unveiled the shirt – called Everyone in League – on Monday to celebrate diversity and inclusivity in the NRL.

The jersey features rainbow colors that replace the traditional white piping on the maroon background, making Manly the first NRL club to wear a pride jersey.

The Telegraph revealed that wingers Jason Saab and Christian Tuipulotu and star striker Josh Aloiai are among the players who oppose wearing the jersey on religious grounds.

In particular, Brookvale Oval, the site of the Sea Eagles, is known for sponsorship reasons as 4 Pines Park – a craft beer brewery, while one of the club’s main sponsors is Pointsbet – a gambling company.

The Sea Eagles wore a vintage kit on Friday during their loss to St George Illawarra

Sea Eagles star Kieran Foran, Sean Keppie and Reuben Garrick posed in the new jersey, which was endorsed by former Manly forward Ian Roberts, who in 1995 became the first rugby player to come out as gay.

“LGBTIQA people have always been part of the sport, but they haven’t always gotten the visibility,” Roberts said.

“I’ve been trying for the last three years to get the NRL to have a pride round and it still doesn’t have the traction it deserves.”

Manly interim director Gary Wolman said the club is proud of the initiative and the message it has sent to the community.

“The Sea Eagles have such a rich and diverse history in rugby league and in the community,” he said at the unveiling of the jersey.

“It is a fantastic achievement to bring this concept to life with Dynasty Sport and we are delighted to be able to share such an important message that means so much to many people in the community.

Sea Eagles coach Des Hasler must designate a 22-man selection for the game on Tuesday afternoon

However, the feel-good factor after the announcement quickly disappeared as the club now ran the real risk of having seven players drop out of the game against the Roosters.

The Sea Eagles wore a retro kit for their loss to St George on Friday, but it is clear that the NRL will not allow players opposed to the rainbow jersey to wear an alternative jersey.

Thursday night’s showdown could prove crucial to both teams’ final hopes, with the ninth-seeded Sea Eagles trailing the eighth-seeded Roosters by just a point difference.

