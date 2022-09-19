Up to 70% of US hospitals will lose money in 2022

Hospitals in the US are bleeding funds, and many are sounding the alarm that they may not be able to continue operating unless skyrocketing costs and labor shortages are addressed in the coming months.

A report published last week by the American Hospital Association (AHA) and KaufmanHall last week projects that up to 70 percent of hospitals in America could end 2022 having lost money. Rising labor costs are the biggest contributor. Many have also had problems generating income as labor shortages have reduced their capacity to provide services.

A notable example of a hospital that has struggled is Mass General Brigham hospital (MGH) in Boston, Massachusetts, which posted a $949 million loss in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 — which ended in June. The hospital points to rising labor costs and staff shortages for the unprecedented losses.

American hospitals have struggled throughout the pandemic. Many operations were postponed due to lockdowns and Covid restrictions. The pandemic also led to an exodus of medical staff, particularly in nursing, leading many to rely on more expensive contract labor to fill roles. As a result, even more nurses left their full-time positions for contract roles, exacerbating the situation.

The report, published Thursday, found that health care profits have fallen sharply since 2019 — the last year before the pandemic — and showed little sign of recovery.

In the first half of 2022, margins fell 102 percent from pre-pandemic levels, meaning hospitals began losing money on care.

The numbers are no longer that bad at the moment, with average projections showing a 37 percent drop in margins over the full year.

In the worst case, however, margins will fall by 133 percent over the whole year. This means that hospitals will lose a third of the money they spend on care in the United States

“It doesn’t take a mathematician to know that we’re in pain—we’re actually bleeding red,” said Peggy Abbot, CEO of Ouachita County Medical Center in Camden, Arkansas. Hard healthcare.

During the first six months, 52 percent of American hospitals operated in the red, Kauffman found. That number is expected to remain constant in the second half of the year, but the most pessimistic projections have 68 percent.

The main source of these economic problems is the rapidly increasing cost of labor. The Kauffman report finds that hospitals will spend $86 billion more on staffing in 2022 than they did in 2021.

Almost $30 billion of that number is among labor. These temporary employees are often hired to fill shortages when they arise. However, they cost significantly more per

“Since these challenges are unlikely to abate in the near term, we must continue and even accelerate our efforts to improve efficiency, deliver care in the most appropriate and convenient settings, and integrate payer and provider capabilities to improve affordability for individuals and employers,” Niyum Gandhi, chief financial officer at the hospital, said in a press release.

The AHA warns that smaller, rural hospitals will be hardest hit by these rising costs and margins.

Even before Covid, many living in rural areas have faced transportation barriers to care, so many live hours away from the nearest full-service hospital. Even transport to an emergency room or emergency treatment can take long periods of time.

The remaining rural hospitals are less likely to have the cash to burn that a larger institution like MGH has and may be forced to close as a result of these negative margins.

This will prolong already long transport times for care and likely lead to preventable deaths, the AHA warns.