Up to 30 THOUSAND appointments and ops were cancelled due to NHS nursing strikes

Up to 30,000 appointments and surgeries were canceled due to NHS nursing strikes
Nearly 30,000 surgeries and appointments were canceled due to the NHS nursing strikes.
It was the largest industrial action ever to shake up the healthcare system, with strikes on December 15 and 20 causing chaos for patients. More strikes are planned in the new year.
The true extent of the disruption, orchestrated by the Royal College of Nursing, has now been exposed by an analysis by NHS England. Separate data on the chaos caused by today’s devastating ambulance strikes is expected tomorrow.
Approximately 4,560 inpatient procedures were rescheduled due to the RCN action over the two days.
Striking nurses at Leeds General Hospital mock Health Secretary Steve Barclay with a witty rendition of Santa Clause Is Coming To Town while standing on the picket line yesterday
|NHS TRUST
|INPATIENT (20 DEC)
|OUT PATIENT (20 DEC)
|INPATIENT (15 DEC)
|OUT PATIENT (15 DEC)
|TOTAL
|Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|121
|1038
|134
|1116
|2409
|Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
|6
|68
|0
|0
|74
|Great Ormond Street Hospital For Children NHS Foundation Trust
|29
|307
|41
|243
|620
|Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust
|140
|860
|136
|812
|1948
|Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust
|91
|1100
|0
|0
|1191
|The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust
|11
|159
|12
|160
|342
|Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust
|28
|110
|36
|450
|624
|Kettering General Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
|47
|960
|62
|957
|2026
|Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust
|149
|1115
|201
|1298
|2763
|The Royal Orthopedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Teaching Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust
|195
|670
|250
|534
|1649
|Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust
|178
|845
|147
|966
|2136
|Bradford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|36
|308
|33
|389
|766
|Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust
|0
|125
|18
|135
|278
|Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust
|70
|445
|120
|710
|1345
|Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust
|61
|78
|88
|84
|311
|The Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|179
|987
|178
|1326
|2670
|Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust
|0
|0
|34
|377
|411
|Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
|16
|70
|33
|33
|152
|University Hospitals Liverpool NHS Foundation Trust
|74
|496
|162
|1205
|1937
|Liverpool Women’s NHS Foundation Trust
|3
|65
|11
|69
|148
|The Clatterbridge Cancer Center NHS Foundation Trust
|0
|70
|0
|64
|134
|The Walton Center NHS Foundation Foundation
|14
|146
|19
|172
|351
|Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|137
|354
|93
|677
|1261
|Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust
|87
|82
|51
|106
|326
|Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|73
|20
|83
|50
|226
|Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|20
|1
|24
|29
|74
|North Bristol NHS Trust
|35
|121
|63
|67
|286
|Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust
|186
|727
|271
|845
|2029
|Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust
|34
|95
|34
|110
|273
|Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust
|20
|50
|23
|87
|180
|University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust
|37
|101
|52
|102
|292
|University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust
|38
|109
|43
|154
|344
This includes routine procedures such as hip and knee replacements, which require an overnight stay in the hospital.
A further 25,000 outpatient appointments were postponed across England due to the walkouts last Thursday and yesterday. This usually includes appointments, x-rays, and minor surgeries.
The most chaos was caused in Nottingham University Hospitals (2,413), followed by Newcastle-Upon-Tyne Hospitals (2,313).
Dozens of hospitals took part in the strikes, with many departments holding a holiday-style service.
Many services were exempt, including chemotherapy, urgent cancer services, dialysis, intensive care units, neonatal and pediatric intensive care.
The actual number of NHS strike disruptions will exceed 30,000 because not every participating venue recorded data.
The figures also only looked at England. Services in Wales and Northern Ireland also moved to picket lines.
Yet it is lower than the figure of 70,000 the government talked about last week – based on worst-case scenario models by the RCN itself, which had planned for up to 100,000 staff to strike.
But only a fraction actually showed up, data suggests.
For example, on December 15, 9,999 employees were absent due to the strikes. Another 11,509 were registered on December 20.
Most disruptions were recorded in the South West, with 4,748 personnel participating over the two days.
It comes after the RCN last night threatened further strikes in the new year unless ministers hold pay talks with it. Such action – which could continue until May – is expected to be even more disruptive.
The union has asked for a 19 percent wage increase.
The boss, Pat Cullen, has since hinted that she will compromise to get a deal done.
However, the government refuses to comment on its position. It has only offered nurses a pay rise worth around £1,400, or 4 per cent.
|GGZ ORGANIZATION
|20 Dec
|15 Dec
|Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|440
|432
|Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust
|112
|132
|Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust
|91
|127
|Hertfordshire and West Essex ICB
|8
|9
|Hertfordshire Community NHS trust
|91
|100
|Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
|60
|No data submitted
|Great Ormond Street Hospital For Children NHS Foundation Trust
|281
|249
|Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust
|749
|No data submitted
|Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust
|407
|425
|NHS North Central London ICB
|14
|14
|Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust
|168
|203
|Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust
|122
|107
|Herefordshire and Worcestershire Health and Care NHS Trust
|133
|157
|Kettering General Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
|121
|116
|NHS Birmingham and Solihull ICB (BSol ICB)
|No data submitted
|No data submitted
|Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust
|171
|160
|Nottingham and Nottinghamshire ICB
|3
|8
|Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust
|558
|530
|Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust
|346
|401
|The Royal Orthopedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
|53
|No data submitted
|Teaching Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust
|545
|544
|Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust
|250
|No data submitted
|Bradford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|168
|224
|Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust
|117
|99
|Leeds community healthcare NHS trust
|128
|142
|Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust
|350
|329
|Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust
|389
|331
|The Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|702
|589
|Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust
|138
|111
|Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
|119
|89
|University Hospitals Liverpool NHS Foundation Trust
|575
|403
|Liverpool Women’s NHS Foundation Trust
|45
|37
|Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust
|675
|644
|The Clatterbridge Cancer Center NHS Foundation Trust
|136
|No data submitted
|The Walton Center NHS Foundation Foundation
|109
|93
|Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust
|212
|228
|Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|375
|419
|Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust
|172
|175
|Bath and North East Somerset, Swindon and Wiltshire ICB
|7
|9
|Devon Partnership NHS Trust
|90
|93
|Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust
|133
|151
|Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|271
|256
|Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|125
|129
|NHS Devon ICB (A Devon)
|No data submitted
|No data submitted
|NHS Gloucestershire ICB (One Gloucestershire)
|No data submitted
|No data submitted
|North Bristol NHS Trust
|254
|261
|Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust
|465
|479
|Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust
|143
|103
|Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust
|85
|68
|University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust
|563
|587
|University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust
|240
|236