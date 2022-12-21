Up to 30 THOUSAND appointments and ops were cancelled due to NHS nursing strikes

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Nearly 30,000 surgeries and appointments were canceled due to the NHS nursing strikes.

It was the largest industrial action ever to shake up the healthcare system, with strikes on December 15 and 20 causing chaos for patients. More strikes are planned in the new year.

The true extent of the disruption, orchestrated by the Royal College of Nursing, has now been exposed by an analysis by NHS England. Separate data on the chaos caused by today’s devastating ambulance strikes is expected tomorrow.

Approximately 4,560 inpatient procedures were rescheduled due to the RCN action over the two days.

Striking nurses at Leeds General Hospital mock Health Secretary Steve Barclay with a witty rendition of Santa Clause Is Coming To Town while standing on the picket line yesterday

HOW MUCH CHAOS WAS CAUSED IN YOUR HOSPITAL DURING THE TWO DAYS OF NHS NURSING STRIKES? NHS TRUST INPATIENT (20 DEC) OUT PATIENT (20 DEC) INPATIENT (15 DEC) OUT PATIENT (15 DEC) TOTAL Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 121 1038 134 1116 2409 Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust 6 68 0 0 74 Great Ormond Street Hospital For Children NHS Foundation Trust 29 307 41 243 620 Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust 140 860 136 812 1948 Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust 91 1100 0 0 1191 The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust 11 159 12 160 342 Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust 28 110 36 450 624 Kettering General Hospital NHS Foundation Trust 47 960 62 957 2026 Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust 149 1115 201 1298 2763 The Royal Orthopedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust 0 0 0 0 0 Teaching Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust 195 670 250 534 1649 Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust 178 845 147 966 2136 Bradford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 36 308 33 389 766 Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust 0 125 18 135 278 Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust 70 445 120 710 1345 Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust 61 78 88 84 311 The Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 179 987 178 1326 2670 Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust 0 0 34 377 411 Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust 16 70 33 33 152 University Hospitals Liverpool NHS Foundation Trust 74 496 162 1205 1937 Liverpool Women’s NHS Foundation Trust 3 65 11 69 148 The Clatterbridge Cancer Center NHS Foundation Trust 0 70 0 64 134 The Walton Center NHS Foundation Foundation 14 146 19 172 351 Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 137 354 93 677 1261 Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust 87 82 51 106 326 Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 73 20 83 50 226 Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 20 1 24 29 74 North Bristol NHS Trust 35 121 63 67 286 Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust 186 727 271 845 2029 Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust 34 95 34 110 273 Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust 20 50 23 87 180 University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust 37 101 52 102 292 University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust 38 109 43 154 344

This includes routine procedures such as hip and knee replacements, which require an overnight stay in the hospital.

A further 25,000 outpatient appointments were postponed across England due to the walkouts last Thursday and yesterday. This usually includes appointments, x-rays, and minor surgeries.

The most chaos was caused in Nottingham University Hospitals (2,413), followed by Newcastle-Upon-Tyne Hospitals (2,313).

Dozens of hospitals took part in the strikes, with many departments holding a holiday-style service.

Many services were exempt, including chemotherapy, urgent cancer services, dialysis, intensive care units, neonatal and pediatric intensive care.

The actual number of NHS strike disruptions will exceed 30,000 because not every participating venue recorded data.

The figures also only looked at England. Services in Wales and Northern Ireland also moved to picket lines.

Yet it is lower than the figure of 70,000 the government talked about last week – based on worst-case scenario models by the RCN itself, which had planned for up to 100,000 staff to strike.

But only a fraction actually showed up, data suggests.

For example, on December 15, 9,999 employees were absent due to the strikes. Another 11,509 were registered on December 20.

Most disruptions were recorded in the South West, with 4,748 personnel participating over the two days.

It comes after the RCN last night threatened further strikes in the new year unless ministers hold pay talks with it. Such action – which could continue until May – is expected to be even more disruptive.

The union has asked for a 19 percent wage increase.

The boss, Pat Cullen, has since hinted that she will compromise to get a deal done.

However, the government refuses to comment on its position. It has only offered nurses a pay rise worth around £1,400, or 4 per cent.

In other related news…

What MailOnline readers really think about ambulance strikes…so do YOU ​​agree with the top 20 rated comments?

Barclay is not coming to talk! Nurses on picket line harass Health Secretary Steve with witty rendition of popular Christmas carol…while No. 10 refuses to give in to his tough attitude

Don’t do ‘risky’ things tomorrow! Health minister makes plea if up to 10,000 nurses strike today on eve of biggest ambulance worker strike in 30 years that experts fear will put lives at risk