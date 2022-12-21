Up to 30 THOUSAND appointments and ops were cancelled due to NHS nursing strikes

Health
By Merry
Striking nurses at Leeds General Hospital today taunted Health Secretary Steve Barclay with a joking version of Santa Clause Is Coming To Town while on the picket line.

Up to 30. THOUSAND appointments and surgeries were canceled due to NHS nursing strikes…so how badly was YOUR hospital affected?

By Stephen Matthews Health Editor for Mailonline

published: 19:14, Dec 21, 2022 | Updated: 19:19, Dec 21, 2022

Nearly 30,000 surgeries and appointments were canceled due to the NHS nursing strikes.

It was the largest industrial action ever to shake up the healthcare system, with strikes on December 15 and 20 causing chaos for patients. More strikes are planned in the new year.

The true extent of the disruption, orchestrated by the Royal College of Nursing, has now been exposed by an analysis by NHS England. Separate data on the chaos caused by today’s devastating ambulance strikes is expected tomorrow.

Approximately 4,560 inpatient procedures were rescheduled due to the RCN action over the two days.

Striking nurses at Leeds General Hospital mock Health Secretary Steve Barclay with a witty rendition of Santa Clause Is Coming To Town while standing on the picket line yesterday

HOW MUCH CHAOS WAS CAUSED IN YOUR HOSPITAL DURING THE TWO DAYS OF NHS NURSING STRIKES?
NHS TRUST INPATIENT (20 DEC) OUT PATIENT (20 DEC) INPATIENT (15 DEC) OUT PATIENT (15 DEC) TOTAL
Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 121 1038 134 1116 2409
Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust 6 68 0 0 74
Great Ormond Street Hospital For Children NHS Foundation Trust 29 307 41 243 620
Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust 140 860 136 812 1948
Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust 91 1100 0 0 1191
The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust 11 159 12 160 342
Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust 28 110 36 450 624
Kettering General Hospital NHS Foundation Trust 47 960 62 957 2026
Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust 149 1115 201 1298 2763
The Royal Orthopedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust 0 0 0 0 0
Teaching Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust 195 670 250 534 1649
Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust 178 845 147 966 2136
Bradford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 36 308 33 389 766
Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust 0 125 18 135 278
Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust 70 445 120 710 1345
Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust 61 78 88 84 311
The Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 179 987 178 1326 2670
Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust 0 0 34 377 411
Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust 16 70 33 33 152
University Hospitals Liverpool NHS Foundation Trust 74 496 162 1205 1937
Liverpool Women’s NHS Foundation Trust 3 65 11 69 148
The Clatterbridge Cancer Center NHS Foundation Trust 0 70 0 64 134
The Walton Center NHS Foundation Foundation 14 146 19 172 351
Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 137 354 93 677 1261
Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust 87 82 51 106 326
Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 73 20 83 50 226
Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 20 1 24 29 74
North Bristol NHS Trust 35 121 63 67 286
Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust 186 727 271 845 2029
Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust 34 95 34 110 273
Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust 20 50 23 87 180
University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust 37 101 52 102 292
University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust 38 109 43 154 344

This includes routine procedures such as hip and knee replacements, which require an overnight stay in the hospital.

A further 25,000 outpatient appointments were postponed across England due to the walkouts last Thursday and yesterday. This usually includes appointments, x-rays, and minor surgeries.

The most chaos was caused in Nottingham University Hospitals (2,413), followed by Newcastle-Upon-Tyne Hospitals (2,313).

Dozens of hospitals took part in the strikes, with many departments holding a holiday-style service.

Many services were exempt, including chemotherapy, urgent cancer services, dialysis, intensive care units, neonatal and pediatric intensive care.

The actual number of NHS strike disruptions will exceed 30,000 because not every participating venue recorded data.

The figures also only looked at England. Services in Wales and Northern Ireland also moved to picket lines.

Yet it is lower than the figure of 70,000 the government talked about last week – based on worst-case scenario models by the RCN itself, which had planned for up to 100,000 staff to strike.

But only a fraction actually showed up, data suggests.

For example, on December 15, 9,999 employees were absent due to the strikes. Another 11,509 were registered on December 20.

Most disruptions were recorded in the South West, with 4,748 personnel participating over the two days.

It comes after the RCN last night threatened further strikes in the new year unless ministers hold pay talks with it. Such action – which could continue until May – is expected to be even more disruptive.

The union has asked for a 19 percent wage increase.

The boss, Pat Cullen, has since hinted that she will compromise to get a deal done.

However, the government refuses to comment on its position. It has only offered nurses a pay rise worth around £1,400, or 4 per cent.

HOW MANY STAFF WERE OUT AT YOUR HOSPITAL?
GGZ ORGANIZATION 20 Dec 15 Dec
Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 440 432
Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust 112 132
Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust 91 127
Hertfordshire and West Essex ICB 8 9
Hertfordshire Community NHS trust 91 100
Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust 60 No data submitted
Great Ormond Street Hospital For Children NHS Foundation Trust 281 249
Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust 749 No data submitted
Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust 407 425
NHS North Central London ICB 14 14
Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust 168 203
Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust 122 107
Herefordshire and Worcestershire Health and Care NHS Trust 133 157
Kettering General Hospital NHS Foundation Trust 121 116
NHS Birmingham and Solihull ICB (BSol ICB) No data submitted No data submitted
Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust 171 160
Nottingham and Nottinghamshire ICB 3 8
Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust 558 530
Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust 346 401
The Royal Orthopedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust 53 No data submitted
Teaching Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust 545 544
Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust 250 No data submitted
Bradford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 168 224
Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust 117 99
Leeds community healthcare NHS trust 128 142
Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust 350 329
Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust 389 331
The Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 702 589
Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust 138 111
Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust 119 89
University Hospitals Liverpool NHS Foundation Trust 575 403
Liverpool Women’s NHS Foundation Trust 45 37
Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust 675 644
The Clatterbridge Cancer Center NHS Foundation Trust 136 No data submitted
The Walton Center NHS Foundation Foundation 109 93
Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust 212 228
Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 375 419
Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust 172 175
Bath and North East Somerset, Swindon and Wiltshire ICB 7 9
Devon Partnership NHS Trust 90 93
Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust 133 151
Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 271 256
Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 125 129
NHS Devon ICB (A Devon) No data submitted No data submitted
NHS Gloucestershire ICB (One Gloucestershire) No data submitted No data submitted
North Bristol NHS Trust 254 261
Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust 465 479
Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust 143 103
Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust 85 68
University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust 563 587
University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust 240 236

