Up to 16million patients could lose their GP in next decade

Sixteen million Britons could be without a GP within ten years without a ‘huge investment’, doctors argued today.

Doctors’ Association UK (DAUK) warned doctors ‘would either leave the NHS, the profession or the country unless the new health secretary stops the rot’.

Writing in a letter to Therese Coffey, the group added that the postcode lottery seen in dentistry “could soon be adopted in general practice.”

The group of primary care physicians called for an increase in practice fees based on the number of contacts made by GPs, as opposed to the current size of the patient list.

As part of their 10-step plan, they also called for paid administrative time to handle paperwork, and for a break from “access granting activities.” GPs have been told that they will have to offer weekday evening and weekend consultations from October.

DAUK claimed the current workload is ‘making us sick’ and warned that the NHS is a ‘sinking ship’.

Sixteen million Britons could be without a GP within ten years without a ‘huge investment’, doctors warned today. DAUK GP leader Dr. Lizzie Toberty claimed the exodus of GPs would cause a ‘public health catastrophe’

There were just 27,558 full-time, fully qualified GPs working in England last month, 1.6 percent less than the 18,000 registered in June 2021. It was 5.3 percent less than the more than 29,000 employed in June 2017.

Map shows: the share of GP appointments made in person in the integrated care councils of England in July

Figures from NHS Digital show 65 per cent of consultations across England in July were in person, compared to over 80 per cent before Covid

Meanwhile, the figures also showed that less than half of appointments nationwide were with a fully qualified GP

Just over a third of the consultations in Lincolnshire were with a doctor. The rest were seen by other staff, including nurses, physiotherapists and even acupuncturists. Map shows: The percentage of appointments seen by a fully qualified GP in ICBs across England in July

Doctors’ Association UK 10 solutions to the GP’s workforce crisis Continuity of care : Focus on prioritizing patients being treated by the same doctor rather than more hours and access to general practitioners across the board A review of the way practices are paid : Finances should reflect the number of contacts GPs deal with, rather than the current general ‘per patient, per year rate’ Paid administrative time : ‘Hospital doctors have this as the norm’ Extend self-certification in case of illness to 28 days : To release appointments made to confirm absence from work Empowering pharmacists : Making suitable substitutes ‘would be helpful’ in reducing prescription drug appointments, eg with HRT Training and development for additional roles : Improve the training of non-doctors and non-nurses to improve patient care Removing Rehabilitation in the Last Five Years of a General Practitioner’s Career : To encourage those who want to keep working Let practices use extra money in the best way possible : Let individual primary care networks decide how to spend extra money New purpose built building : Current buildings are ‘cramped, old and not energy efficient’ Investment in high-quality IT systems : Current software systems are ‘unreliable’

dr. Coffey is expected to detail her ‘ABCD’ plan for the health service later this week, as part of a plan to ensure the service ‘delivers for patients’.

However, she has not yet made it clear how she is dealing with the staffing of doctors and dentists.

Medical unions say the staffing problem is at the heart of the GP crisis and is one of the main factors why millions of patients struggle to see their doctor.

The number of full-time GPs working in Britain has fallen sharply over the past five years, falling to an all-time low in June – the most recent date data is available for.

There were about 27,500 fully qualified, permanent GPs working on the NHS in England that month, up from about 28,000 in June 2021 and 1,500 fewer than five years ago.

Nearly half of GPs plan to retire by 2027, according to stark forecasts from the Royal College of GPs.

A large number of doctors, who earn an average of £110,000 a year, are also reducing their working hours, retiring early or moving abroad.

Many say that increasing hours, mountains of administrative work and an increasing number of patients are too much of a burden for them. Some also blame aggressive media coverage.

DAUK’s estimate that one in four patients would no longer have a primary care physician in the next decade was based on figures from the Health Foundation’s think tank.

It predicted that 8,800 GPs will leave the NHS by 2030. The DAUK calculation is based on the average general practitioner caring for approximately 2,000 patients.

Still, an analysis by MailOnline earlier this year found that the proportion could be shockingly high in parts of the country as one doctor per 14,000 patients.

The group’s GP leader, Dr. Lizzie Toberty, said: ‘GPs will reduce their hours, leave the NHS or leave the country.

‘We fear that patients will get the same ‘postcode lottery’ for seeing their GP as many now do with getting an NHS dentist.’

She claimed the exodus of GPs would cause a ‘public health disaster’.

Dr Toberty said: ‘We are speeding towards the end of the NHS as we know it, where those who can afford it – and those who cannot suffer.

‘And just like in dentistry, there is a rapidly growing private general practitioner sector.

“For those who can’t afford it, my concern is that they will die young from completely preventable diseases. We are going to see the health differences become a lot bigger.’

In their letter, the group highlighted the suicide of Dr. Gail Milligan, who died in July, as an example of the tension doctors face.

They wrote, “This job is making us sick.”

The group claimed that the increasing number of doctors leaving the field could be stopped if Dr. Coffey would follow their ten-point plan.

This includes improving practice buildings to better insulate them and updating legacy IT systems.

They also called for the self-certification in case of illness to be extended to 28 days to reduce the number of appointments made “just to demonstrate absence from work”.