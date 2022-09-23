Unwanted Aussie F1 star Daniel Ricciardo could make a radical switch to NASCAR

Ricciardo was released by McLaren, replaced by Australian young gun Oscar Piastri

Unwanted Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo could sensationally defect to NASCAR racing if he fails to secure a place on the F1 grid next year.

Ricciardo, 33, is reportedly in the sights of ambitious Trackhouse Racing Project 91 boss Justin Marks to drive NASCAR.

The Perth-born driver remains without a Formula 1 deal for next season after he and McLaren parted ways with a year left on the contract.

He was replaced by fellow Aussie Oscar Piastri.

Ricciardo – who has won eight races in his career – said last month he would be ‘at peace’ with sitting on the F1 sidelines as a reserve if the right career move doesn’t work out.

It is believed to have prompted Trackhouse Racing boss Marks to discreetly pop the question.

Marks is desperate to bring the world’s elite athletes into NASCAR and then drive for Trackhouse Racing.

He would also be well aware of Ricciardo’s potential market value – and knows interest would be huge if he lured the West Australian to race in the US, according to Herald Sun.

After a four-year stint with Red Bull from 2014 to 2018, Ricciardo sought an exit at the time to further his own racing career and switched to Renault.

However, he only stayed at the French side for two seasons before another move – this time to McLaren, where he has been since 2021.

In 225 race starts, the Australian driver has won eight races – most recently at Monza, Italy in 2021 – and been on the podium 32 times.

Earlier this month, British champion Lewis Hamilton backed the popular Aussie to continue his career in F1.

“I think he should be racing, first of all,” Hamilton said ahead of the Italian Grand Prix.

‘I think he is far too talented – he has earned the right to be among all of us who race.

“If I steered him, he would race.”