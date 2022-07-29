Unvaccinated Andrew Benintendi coy over taking a Covid-19 jab after joining the Yankees

Andrew Benintendi wouldn’t say if he will be vaccinated for COVID-19 now that he is with first place New York Yankees rather than last place Kansas City Royals.

A day after New York took over the 28-year-old All-Star from the Royals for three minor league pitchers, Benintendi struckout 0 for 4 in his Yankees debut, beating his former team 1-0 on Thursday-evening. Benintendi struck leadoff and played leftfield.

He was one of 10 Royals to miss a four-game run in Toronto from July 14-17 because he was not vaccinated and was not allowed to enter Canada. He lost $186,813 off the $8.5 million salary.

The Yankees have a three-game run in Toronto from September 26-28.

“Right now, you know, I’m still in the same place. I’m open to it,” Benintendi said. “I’m not against it, but time will tell as we get closer, but for now I’m just focused on getting here, getting comfortable, getting to know the guys and winning baseball games.”

Benintendi had not yet discussed the matter with his new team.

“We’ll cross that bridge if and when we have to, but I haven’t had that conversation,” said Yankees manager Aaron Boone.

Benintendi had arrived in New York with the Royals and was in his hotel room when Royals manager Mike Matheny told him about the trade at about 11pm on Wednesday night.

“It’s a strange situation,” Benintendi said. “Of course I tangled it up with them yesterday and now I’m going against them today.”

Aaron Judge hit a walk-off homer in the ninth inning when the Yankees defeated the Royals.