UNSW Socialist Alternative celebrate death of the Queen on campus: ‘It is good the Queen is dead’

A group of university students organized an event entitled ‘It’s Good That The Queen Is Dead’ to celebrate the death of the British monarch, who they describe as ‘one of the biggest money grabs’.

The University of New South Wales ‘Socialist Alternative’ group, which has more than 1,200 followers on Facebook, organized the event called ‘It’s good that the Queen is dead – A Socialist Forum’.

“If you’re also disgusted by the barrage of regular condolences for Queen Elizabeth II’s death, join the UNSW socialists for a forum on why it’s good to see her leave!” the group said in the publicity for the event.

It described the Queen as “one of the greatest money-makers, siphoning off workers’ taxes as they had to choose between warmth and food this winter, overseeing one of the bloodiest empires in the world, second only to the US in its colonial and imperialist violence. ‘.

Alexander Voltz, a spokesman for the Australian Monarchist League, told Daily Mail Australia that both the university and the community should be rejected by the actions of the Socialist Alternative group.

“The Australian Monarchist League is absolutely outraged to learn that a University of New South Wales student union called UNSW Socialist Alternative hosted an event on campus yesterday entitled ‘It’s Good The Queen Is Dead – A Socialist Forum’,” ‘ said Mr Voltz.

Frankly, the University of New South Wales should be ashamed of its students’ ignorance.

“The general public, too, should be shocked that the university administration has allowed a venue – probably at the expense of mandatory student services fees – for this anarchic celebration.”

Alexander Voltz (pictured), a spokesman for the Australian Monarchist League, said the university and community should be rejected by the actions of the Socialist Alternative group

Mr Voltz said the university should be shocked that the students behaved in such an “obscene manner” after the death of the Queen, whom he described as “a wonderful lady, but a human being who was the personification of courage, benevolence and wisdom’.

The University of New South Wales (UNSW) told the Daily Mail Australia that it is not afraid of controversy and will continue to support freedom of expression.

“Our university is a place where many different points of view and opinions are expressed and heatedly debated,” said a spokesperson for UNSW.

“We do not shy away from the controversial and expect those involved in these debates to treat others with respect.

“UNSW supports freedom of expression within the law and is unequivocally committed to freedom of expression.

“We will continue our efforts as a university community to ensure that our campuses support freedom of expression in a safe and respectful environment.”

UNSW Socialist Alternative club member Shovan Bhattarai told Daily Mail Australia the meeting was organized because the group was outraged by the positive coverage of who the Queen was rather than focusing on the “crimes” of the British Empire.

“The past week has been an eye opener for many UNSW students who have come to our information booths to tell us all the crimes of the British Empire they’ve learned since Lizzy broke the bucket,” she said.

The jewels in the crown that sat on her head and the dozens of castles she owned all testify to the wealth stolen from the colonies and the drain the royal family has had in the treasury today.

“Here in Australia, Indigenous peoples still suffer from the oppression that began with Britain’s invasion of Australia. So to see government buildings fly the Aboriginal flag – a symbol of resistance to oppression – at half-mast was sickening.’

Another member of the group, Cherish Kuehlmann, told Daily Mail Australia that the holiday to commemorate her death is the only good thing her government does.

“We must abolish the monarchy. It represents everything that is wrong with the stark inequality and lack of democracy in the world today,” she said.

“Her death that gives us a holiday is the only good she has done. On September 22, we will join hundreds of protesters in Sydney demanding justice for the people of the first nations.”

In a Facebook post, the group claimed that the Queen’s reign was marked by colonialism, imperialism, oppression and exploitation.

The Queen “oppressed and stole from millions of British colonial subjects, from Asia to the Middle East,” the group said.

The description of the event ends with the sentence, “Come by to hear why we should celebrate the Queen’s death.”

The UNSW Socialist Group has connections to the much larger ‘Socialist Alternative’ – Australia’s largest Marxist group.

Marxism is a philosophy named after Karl Marx, a German philosopher whose theories about the clash between capital and the working class informed much of the political history of the 20th century.

Socialist Alternative says its goal is “to overthrow capitalism as it organizes to fight oppression in the here-and-now.”

The UNSW Socialist Alternative also promotes the digital newspaper known as ‘Red Flag’ – a left-wing news source founded by Socialist Alternative in 2013.

“The monarchy embodies all the reactionary values ​​of the capitalist order, especially the idea that certain people are born to rule and that the low-born must respect their superiors,” reads an article.

When the Queen’s death was announced, an article appeared in Red Flag titled “Right Royal Parasite Is Dead.”

The article goes on to say that the Queen lived in luxury for 96 years and was “a first-class lad who contributed nothing to the common good and represented everything reactionary about the society she and her parasitic offspring live in.”

The article concludes with the line: ‘After a lifetime of bluffing the public, Queen Elizabeth is finally gone. But the monarchy is not about to disappear.

The University of Queensland’s student-funded publication Semper Floreat also posts a story titled ‘Goodbye, the queen of nothing, really’.

“This sickening display of solidarity with one of the richest people in the world, who literally inherited her title and wielded little real authority or power, appears to be nothing more than a collective delusion or mass hysteria,” the article reads.

“We are supposed to believe that a person whose entire existence was based on being a purely symbolic, empty symbol of the British nation was somehow ‘extraordinary’ or that her life of useless luxury on the can somehow be compared to the vast majority of mankind.’

Mr Voltz said the University of Queensland ‘should be ashamed’ of allowing publication in a newspaper funded by the compulsory union contributions of students.

The article contained phrases such as ‘sickening expression of solidarity’, ‘monument to social parasitism’ and ‘banality of evil,’ Voltz said.

Voltz asked monarchists who support the University of New South Wales, the University of Queensland and Central Queensland University to “suspend their generous philanthropy” until they publicly take steps to correct “the ideological and commercial abuses they seem to be zealously committing in to limit’.