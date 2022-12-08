Unseen photos of Harry and Meghan with one of their beloved dogs

<!–

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released never-before-seen photos of them walking one of their beloved dogs.

Meghan and Harry’s Netflix bombshell documentary series came out today at 8pm.

The six-part series, with three episodes airing today, has given royal fans a behind-the-scenes look at the couple’s lives.

The two images show the Sussexes walking and cuddling their pet beagle, Guy.

They recently adopted a new beagle, a seven-year-old named Mamma Mia. They also have a labrador named Pula.

One shows a countryside landscape with the couple embracing during a wintry walk with Guy.

The beautiful scene frames the couple, who are clad in green hunting jackets and matching boots.

In another photo, which appears to show them in warmer climates, the couple is grinning as they take a selfie with their pet.

The duke is topless while the duchess wears a hat and vest, and both wear sunglasses.

The adorable beagle, who has lived with the Duke and Duchess in both the UK and now the US.

He has been by the royal family’s side since she adopted him while still living in Toronto when she starred in Suits and moved to Kensington Palace with the Duchess of Sussex in 2017.

The beagle was only days away from death; placed in a kill shelter after she was found wandering in the Kentucky woods in 2015.

Harry and Meghan now live with their three dogs and children, Archie and Lilibet, in their $14 million, seven-acre mansion in Montecito, California.

Their documentary, the second episode of which drops next week, has delighted fans with a slew of footage from the beginning of the couple’s relationship.

The Duchess of Sussex appeared within moments of her Netflix documentary series with a bare face and her hair wrapped in a towel.

Meghan Markle, 41, reflected on her decision to step away from royal duties in a clip filmed in Canada, featuring the Duchess in a low-profile denim shirt and jeans.