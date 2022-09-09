Unseen photo of the Queen at wedding of Princess Beatrice revealed

Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has shared a never-before-seen photo of the Queen at his nuptials.

Edo, 38, paid his respects to the Queen in a heartfelt Instagram message this morning, saying it has been ‘incredibly hard to process the last 24 hours’.

He revealed his children Wolfie, six, whom he shares with his ex Dara Huang, and daughter Sienna, who turns one this month, spent time with the monarch in Balmoral this summer.

Edo wrote that he and his wife Beatrice were ‘brokenhearted’ by the news, adding: ‘Incredibly hard to process the last 24 hours. What an incredible woman and extraordinary mark she’s left on the entire world. She was the rock on which modern Britain was built.

‘Feeling very lucky that our little ones got to spend time with her this summer. Rest is Peace Your Majesty. We will miss you so much.’

In the new photo, the late Monarch could be seen smiling warmly as she and her husband Prince Philip watched Edo and Beatrice tie the knot in Windsor in July 2020.

The unseen picture showed the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh standing side by side during the ceremony, which took place at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Dressed in a pastel blue dress and matching jacket, with a matching hat adorned with flowers, the Queen was positively beaming as she watched her granddaughter get married to her Italian bow.

She was accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh, who looked in good spirits in a black suit.

Edo shared a heartfelt message on Instagram where he praised the Queen’s ‘extraordinary mark’

The Monarch, who was looking at the young couple standing out of shot, was also clutching the wedding’s programme in her hands.

The presence of the Queen and Prince Philip at the event had made the ceremony even more special, because it was socially distanced due to Covid-19 restrictions in place at the time.

He also shared a black image with the Queen’s insignia and her year of birth and death.

Elsewhere, he shared rare archive pictures of the Queen with a young Charles and Princess Anne, a portrait of her with Prince Phillip, and a sweet snap of the monarch walking her corgis.

One picture showed a young Queen, wearing sunglasses and sat behind the wheel of a black car in Windsor with a young King Charles and Princess Royal sat by her side, with royal fans snapping their pictures in the back, in 1957.

Another photograph, shot in black and white, showed the Sovereign looking regal in a gown and wearing her royal sash and tiara, sat next to the Duke of Edinburgh in his navy uniform. This picture was taken a year into her year in 1953.

A fourth, sweet image showed the Monarch dressed in a stylish teal ensemble walking one Corgi and two Dorgis on the grounds of Balmoral in 1974.

Edo’s sweet homage comes as the world is still reeling for the news of the Queen’s passing, with many royal fans having traveled to Buckingham Palace in London to pay their respect.

‘My incredible mother-in-law and friend’: Sarah Ferguson shares a deeply personal tribute to the Queen and thanks her for her ‘generosity’ in ‘remaining close to her even after her divorce

Sarah Ferguson has paid tribute to her former mother-in-law the Queen following her death aged 96.

Sarah, who was married to the Queen’s ‘favourite son’ Prince Andrew for 10 years, praised the Queen as a ‘fantastic example of duty and service and steadfastness.’

On a personal note, she thanked the Queen for being ‘the most incredible mother-in-law and friend’, adding: ‘I will always be grateful to her for the generosity she showed me in remaining close to me even after my divorce.’

Sarah Ferguson continues to live at the Royal Lodge in Windsor with her estranged husband Prince Andrew. The Duke of York was among the senior royals who rushed to Balmoral yesterday after receiving word the Queen’s health was deteriorating.

Following news of the Queen’s death, Fergie wrote: ‘I am heartbroken by the passing of Her Majesty the Queen.

‘She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy: the most fantastic example of duty and service and steadfastness, and a constant steadying presence as our head of state for more than 70 years.

‘She has given her whole life selflessly to the people of the UK and the Commonwealth.

‘To me, she was the most incredible mother-in-law and friend. I will always be grateful to her for the generosity she showed me in remaining close to me even after my divorce. I will miss her more than words can express.’

The Duchess of York who divorced the Duke of York in 1996, has sparked a raft of royal scandals over the years, but said the monarch was her ‘greatest mentor’ and had always believed in her.

Speaking on the Tea with Twiggy podcast as she promoted her Mills & Boon romance novel Her Heart For A Compass, the duchess paid tribute to the Queen for being ‘modern, flexible and forgiving.’

Sarah compared their relationship to the one she had with her own mother Susan Barrantes, who passed away in September 1998, saying: ‘I think to myself that honestly my mother-in-law has been more of a mother to me than my mother.’

She continued: ‘My greatest mentor and… person who believes in me is the Queen – and has never faltered.

‘I absolutely admire the incredible way Her Majesty is so modern… and how flexible, and how understanding, and how forgiving and how generous.’

Yesterday Buckingham Palace released a statement confirming the Queen was under medical supervision after doctors became concerned for her health.

The statement added Her Majesty was ‘comfortable’ and would remain at Balmoral.

Following the announcement Prince Charles and Camilla travelled to the estate in the Scottish Highlands, followed by Prince William.

The Queen’s younger children Prince Andrew and Prince Edward also travelled to Balmoral, while Princess Anne was already there.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are visiting the UK this week, pulled out of an appearance at the WellChild Awards in London this evening as the Duke of Sussex also travels to Balmoral.

The 96-year-old monarch, who celebrated 70 years on the throne this year in the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, has suffered with mobility problems.

In recent appearances she has been pictured walking with a cane and was pictured using the mobility aid on Tuesday, when new prime minister Liz Truss travelled to ‘kiss hands’ – a process in which the Monarch formally invites the new leader of the country to form a government.