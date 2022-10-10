UN’s Guterres calls for international troops to intervene in Haiti

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has proposed that one or more countries send “a rapid action force” to help Haiti’s police to remove a threat from armed gangs, according to a letter to the UN Security Council, seen by Reuters on Sunday .

Guterres does not suggest that the force is deployed by the United Nations. He said the 15-strong Security Council should simply welcome such a force, noting that it can strengthen the UN’s capacity to support ceasefire or humanitarian arrangements and ensure coordination of efforts with a international troops.

Haiti said last week it would call for a “specialized force” to help combat the crisis caused by a blockade of the main fuel port by a coalition of gangs that has paralyzed transportation and forced businesses and hospitals to shut down. to stop.

The blockade has also led to a shortage of bottled water, just as the country has confirmed a new outbreak of cholera, the spread of which is controlled by sanitation and clean water.

Guterres said that a rapid-action force would “particularly support the HNP (Haitian National Police), primarily in the Port-au-Prince metropolitan area, in securing the free movement of water, fuel, food and medical supplies to key areas of concern.” ports and airports to communities and healthcare institutions.”

“To this end, the force would support the HNP’s efforts to eliminate the threat from armed gangs and provide immediate protection to critical infrastructure and services,” he wrote.

Guterres said one country should lead the rapid action force and that the force would be “phased out as the HNP regained state control over critical infrastructure targeted by gangs and began to restore general security and freedom of movement.”

At the time, Guterres said deploying a multinational police task force or multinational special forces unit could be considered to help Haiti in the medium term. He did not suggest that such a force would be a UN deployment.

The Security Council had asked Guterres in July to consult with Haiti, relevant countries and regional groups on “possible options for enhanced security support” for HNP efforts to combat high levels of gang violence” and to report by October 15.

The council has also threatened targeted sanctions against criminal gangs and human rights abusers in Haiti and called on countries to stop the flow of weapons into the country.

A UN political mission in Haiti is working with the government to strengthen political stability and good governance, protect rights and reform the judicial system, and help hold free and fair elections.

UN peacekeepers were sent to Haiti in 2004 after an insurgency led to the ouster and exile of then-President Jean-Bertrand Aristide. Peacekeepers left in 2017 and were replaced by UN police, who left in 2019.

