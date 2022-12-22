UNO reveals card rule people keep getting wrong

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

As families gather to celebrate Christmas, a competitive UNO round or two is probably on the agenda for many in the UK – but it turns out you may have been playing the popular card game all wrong.

The goal of UNO is to get rid of all the cards in your hand while increasing your opponents’ cards at the same time – and one of the ways to do this is by laying down a drawn card that forces the next player to draw two. or four to pick up. cards and then miss their turn.

However, players on the receiving end of a +4 or a +2 card sometimes lay down one of their own cards to force the next in line to draw, say, six and miss a turn.

According to the card manufacturers in Reading, Ohio, this is against the rules.

People continue to misunderstand the rule, even though the UNO has made it very clear – so you may need to talk to a friend or family member about it during the holiday season.

The family-favorite card game, developed in Reading, Ohio, confirmed that people cannot use a skip card to pass the bill to the next person (File image: A player holding a sequence of UNO cards)

In 2019, UNO tweeted, “If someone puts down a +4 card, you must draw 4 and your turn is skipped. You can’t put down a +2 to get the next person to draw a 6. We know you’ve tried.’

The argument resurfaced on Twitter this week, in time for the holidays, with a fan of the game tweeting, “Don’t need clarification: if someone has a plus 2 card, can I have another plus 2 card?” lay it down and force the next person to choose 4 cards?’

Meanwhile, another came up with the idea of ​​using the plus four and plus two cards to get another player to take six.

She wrote, “When someone plays uno, when someone uses the +4 card if you have the +2 (or +4) of the suit the player chose, you have the right to roll the +2, and if the next player has another +2 they can do the same and whoever has no +2 draws as many cards as necessary.

People have taken to Twitter to debate the proper rules of the popular card game UNO ahead of the holiday season

The news comes after it was revealed that you may have also been playing Monopoly wrong all your life, after forgetting one game-changing rule resurfaced online.

Ruben, a Los Angeles player, took to his Twitter in 2017 with the reveal and it quickly went viral, though many players still misplay the game.

On his @RubenFanDuelTV page, he explained that if you land on a property you don’t buy, it will go up for auction.

But it seems people aren’t paying attention, as the debate resurfaced on Twitter today when British podcaster Jon Jackson tweeted about his kids “re-pawning everything” at the game.

In his original tweet, Ruben explained, “If someone lands on a property in Monopoly and doesn’t buy it, IT GOES TO AUCTION for any player to buy. THE. IS. IN. THE. REGULATIONS.’

The Tweet got almost 2,000 likes and many people couldn’t believe they had been playing the classic game wrong all their lives.

Some people were shocked by the rule and admitted they never knew about it until now.

One person said, ‘Literally no one plays it like that. Sure?!’ Another wrote: ‘Wait what!?!?!omg’

Someone else said, ‘Wow, never knew. Never too old to learn, thanks!’

Others, however, were aware of the rule and had always played the game that way.

Someone wrote: ‘Always amazed at how many people don’t know this. HOW CAN YOU BUY A GAME AND NOT READ THE RULES?’

A second commenter wrote, “I’ve always played it this way since I was a kid in the 80s.

“This is old news. I also put tax money in the middle and whoever ends up on free parking gets the loot. Not sure if that’s a rule but I use it lol’

READ MORE:

Why This VERY Controversial Little Known UNO Rule Divides Thousands: ‘I Can’t Believe I Didn’t Know This!’