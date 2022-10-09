Unmarked police car T-boned in crash in Tarneit, Melbourne 

<!–

An unmarked police car has been sideswiped by another vehicle as it drove through an intersection in response to reports of a man with a knife.

Dashcam footage from another car shows the black police vehicle tearing through a red light in the western Melbourne suburb of Tarneit about 11.30pm on Friday.

The officers had lights and sirens blaring, but the driver of a white Toyota Yaris ignores them and slams into the officers, causing the car to spin violently before coming to a stop.

The massive impact of the crash scatters debris across the intersection with glass panes exploding on impact.

However, a pedestrian is seen crossing the road in the background and doesn’t even seem to break out despite the traumatic smash that happens within a few meters of him.

Ambulance crews attended the scene but miraculously no serious injuries were reported.

A 45-year-old man and an eight-year-old were in the Toyota and were treated at the scene for minor injuries.