Unmarked police car T-boned in crash in Tarneit, Melbourne
Shocking moment an unmarked police car en route to investigate reports of a man armed with a knife is T-boned as he speeds through a red light
- The moment an unmarked police car is T-boned at high speed is caught on camera
- Police car responded to reports of a man with a knife in Melbourne’s west
- A 45-year-old man and an eight-year-old were in the vehicle that hit the police car
- Paramedics treated both of them at the scene for only minor injuries
An unmarked police car has been sideswiped by another vehicle as it drove through an intersection in response to reports of a man with a knife.
Dashcam footage from another car shows the black police vehicle tearing through a red light in the western Melbourne suburb of Tarneit about 11.30pm on Friday.
The officers had lights and sirens blaring, but the driver of a white Toyota Yaris ignores them and slams into the officers, causing the car to spin violently before coming to a stop.
An unmarked police car has been T-boned at high speed by a white Toyota in Melbourne’s west
The massive impact of the crash scatters debris across the intersection with glass panes exploding on impact.
However, a pedestrian is seen crossing the road in the background and doesn’t even seem to break out despite the traumatic smash that happens within a few meters of him.
Ambulance crews attended the scene but miraculously no serious injuries were reported.
A 45-year-old man and an eight-year-old were in the Toyota and were treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Despite the obvious impact of the accident, there were no major injuries reported from the occupants of either vehicle